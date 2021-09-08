Johnson & Johnson Vision Receives Approval in Canada for ACUVUE® Abiliti™ 1-Day Soft Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management

"The approval from Health Canada for ACUVUE® Abiliti™ 1-Day lenses marks another major step forward in our collaborative efforts with parents and eye care professionals to reshape the future of myopia," said Xiao-Yu Song, MD, PhD, Global Head of Research & Development, Johnson & Johnson Vision**. "Our researchers and scientists specifically designed Abiliti™ 1-Day to be a novel soft therapeutic lens with the potential to slow the progression of myopia in children1."

Abiliti™ 1-Day lenses are not traditional concentric ring presbyopic design lenses1. Abiliti™ 1-Day lenses are a breakthrough innovation specifically designed to slow myopia progression in children and have been shown to reduce axial elongation by 0.105mm on average over a 6-month period††4. The lenses are built from silicone hydrogel (senofilcon A) lens material, the same material as ACUVUE® OASYS 1-Day contact lenses, which have never been beaten in comfort*2.

The Health Canada approval for Abiliti™ 1-Day lenses marks another significant milestone for the Abiliti™ brand and Johnson & Johnson Vision. The company continues to lead with science and expand the portfolio of products and services for myopia management in children. Abiliti™ will provide parents and eye care professionals with a robust and comprehensive set of products for myopia management. Earlier this year, the company also introduced ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management in the U.S. Abiliti™ Overnight lenses are specifically designed and fitted to match a patient's eye based on its unique corneal shape to temporarily reshape the cornea5.

The company also announced that each annual purchase of an Abiliti™ product would provide a free comprehensive eye health exam to a child in need through Sight For Kids® – a joint program from Johnson & Johnson Vision† and the not-for-profit Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF). Sight For Kids® is one of the largest-known, school-based eye health programs that mobilizes Lions and eye care professionals to provide comprehensive eye health services in low-income schools around the world.

Myopia is sometimes called 'nearsightedness,' but it is much more. It is a chronic and progressive disease that poses the biggest eye health threat of the 21st Century6,7,8,9. Half of the world's population is projected to be myopic by 2050 with nearly one billion people expected to have high myopia10. Children under 12 who are diagnosed with myopia are at greater risk of developing high myopia which may lead to sight threatening disease later in life11.

Abiliti™ 1-Day lenses are expected to be available in select areas of Canada starting as early as this year and expanding beyond in 2022. Parents and eye care professionals who want more information can visit www.seeyourabiliti.com.

About ACUVUE® Abiliti™ 1-Day Soft Therapeutic Lenses

ACUVUE® Abiliti™ 1-Day Soft Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management are intended for daily wear, worn on a daily disposable basis, for the correction of myopia (while the lenses are worn) and may slow myopia progression in children. The contact lenses are intended to be used by children who, at the initiation of treatment, are 7 to 12 years old, with myopia between -0.75D and -4.50D and 1.00D or less astigmatism, with non-diseased eyes and are symptomatic with regard to a need for distance vision correction. Slowing axial elongation and myopia progression was demonstrated in a clinical study of children between 7 and 12 years of age with a required lens wear time of, at a minimum, 8 hours per day and 5 days per week††. Longer-term myopia control effect of the lens as well as permanent myopia control after lens treatment is discontinued has not been established through clinical trials.

About Johnson & Johnson Vision†

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, part of Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health around the world. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better and live better. Visit us at www.jjvision.com . Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

About Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies‡

At Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices Companies, we are helping people live their best lives. Building on more than a century of expertise, we tackle pressing healthcare challenges, and take bold steps that lead to new standards of care while improving people's healthcare experiences. In surgery, orthopedics, vision and interventional solutions, we are helping to save lives and paving the way to a healthier future for everyone, everywhere.

Important Safety Information for Contact Lens Wearers

ACUVUE® Abiliti™ 1-Day Soft Therapeutic Lenses for Myopia Management are available by prescription only for the correction of myopia (while the lenses are worn) and may slow the progression of myopia in children (7-12 years old). An eye care professional will determine whether these contact lenses are right for you or your child. Although extremely rare, serious eye problems including vision loss and blindness can develop while wearing contact lenses. To help avoid these symptoms, follow the wear and replacement schedule provided by your eye care professional. Do not wear these contact lenses if you or your child has an eye infection, or experiences eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. If one of these conditions occurs, remove the lens and contact your eye care professional immediately. Due to the optical design of these lenses, under certain circumstances, some patients may experience visual symptoms. These lenses will provide vision correction while worn, but the vision quality may not be as clear as with conventional soft contact lenses. Patients should exercise extra care if performing potentially hazardous, vision demanding activities. For more information on proper wear, care and safety, talk to your eye care professional and review the Patient Instruction Guide, call 1-800-267-5098, or visit www.acuvue.ca.

ACUVUE® Abiliti™ Overnight Therapeutic Lenses are available by prescription only for the management of myopia. An eye care professional will determine whether these contact lenses are right for you. Although, rare, serious eye problems can develop while wearing contact lenses. To help avoid these symptoms, follow the wear and replacement schedule and the lens care disinfection instructions provided by your eye doctor. Do not wear these contact lenses if you have an eye infection, or experience eye discomfort, excessive tearing, vision changes, redness or other eye problems. If one of these conditions occurs, remove the lens and contact to your eye care professional immediately. For more information on proper wear, care and safety, talk to your eye care professional and review the Patient Instruction Guide, call 1-877-334-3937, or visit www.seeyourabiliti.com.

*www.clinicaltrials.gov is a website maintained by the NIH. The 4 clinical studies evaluated subjective comfort as a primary or secondary endpoint for ACUVUE® OASYS Brand daily disposable family. Review conducted as of April 25, 2021.

†Johnson & Johnson Vision represents the products and services of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., and the affiliates of both.

§Utilizing a smaller lens diameter designed to fit the smaller anatomical features of a pediatric population children (aged 7-12).

**Dr. Xiao-Yu Song, MD, PhD is an employee of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc., with oversight of Research and Development for both the Surgical Vision and Vision Care organizations.

†† Compared to single vision contact lenses after 6 months wear.

