Johnson & Johnson Vision Supports Patients, Ophthalmology Community Through New Products, Data, Educational Opportunities, and Charitable Giving at the 2018 AAO Annual Meeting

SANTA ANA, Calif., Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Johnson Vision, a broad-based global leader in vision, will showcase the company's leadership in eye health, innovation and caring and giving at the 2018 American Academy of Ophthalmology's Annual Meeting (AAO) in Chicago, October 26-30.

Johnson & Johnson Vision invented many of the treatments changing the trajectory of eye health, like extended depth of focus intraocular lenses for cataract patients with TECNIS Symfony®, excimer and femtosecond lasers, and soft disposable contact lenses. The company continues to innovate new solutions to help professionals deliver the best care to patients, including personalized vision approaches with the TECNIS® Family of Presbyopia-Correcting IOLs, the newly-launched iDESIGN® Refractive Studio to offer the next-generation of personalized LASIK, and LipiFlow® treatment for the primary underlying cause of dry eye.

"At Johnson & Johnson Vision, keeping our patients at the center of all that we do means empowering eye care professionals to consistently deliver the best outcomes," said Tom Frinzi, Worldwide President, Surgical, Johnson & Johnson Vision. "At this year's AAO Annual Meeting, we'll be showcasing the latest advances in our portfolio and also offering those on the front-line of care new scientific data, educational resources, and opportunities to give back to the communities they serve."

Data of Note

Data presented at the meeting reinforce benefits of Johnson & Johnson Vision products, including the TECNIS® Family of IOLs, the iDESIGN® System, and more. Continued research surrounding these innovative products underscores the company's commitment to advancing eye health.

Educational Opportunities

Johnson & Johnson Vision is committed to helping eye care professionals continually learn and grow. Through speakers' forums, peer-to-peer sharing, and hands-on users' meetings, the company seeks to collectively spur innovation and advances that will best serve patients.

Personalized Vision with the TECNIS ® Family of Presbyopia-Correcting IOLs: Learn more about choosing the right presbyopia-correcting IOL to enrich each patient's life through high-quality vision. Booth #3708.

Learn more about choosing the right presbyopia-correcting IOL to enrich each patient's life through high-quality vision. Booth #3708. Brilliance Bar: Reserve a private session with one of 16 industry experts and get answers to your most pressing questions. Saturday - Sunday, Oct. 27 - 28, 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM . Booth #3708. Reserve your times slot at www.brilliancebar.com.

Reserve a private session with one of 16 industry experts and get answers to your most pressing questions. Saturday - - 28, . Booth #3708. Reserve your times slot at www.brilliancebar.com. Cataract, LASIK, and Ocular Surface Disease Speakers Forum: View expert-led discussions and demonstrations on hot topics in disease and surgical management. Saturday - Sunday, Oct. 27 - 28, various times. Booth #3708.

Investing in the Future of Ophthalmology

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, we recognize that the eye care's future is in the hands of tomorrow's ophthalmology leaders. As part of our ongoing commitment to the profession of ophthalmology we are proud to support programs that develop our industry's future leaders.

Ophthalmology's Future Leaders Educational Program: Eye care professionals with 10 years or less experience are connected with the nation's leading ophthalmologists, while networking with peers and faculty. Saturday, Oct. 27 , 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM , The Rec Room @ Henry's, 18 W. Hubbard St., Chicago, IL. Register at: https://bmcg.regfox.com/2018-future-leaders-aao.

Eye care professionals with 10 years or less experience are connected with the nation's leading ophthalmologists, while networking with peers and faculty. , – , The Rec Room @ Henry's, 18 W. Hubbard St., Register at: https://bmcg.regfox.com/2018-future-leaders-aao. Resident Writers Award Program: Join us along with Ophthalmology Times as we present the finalists and select the winner of the 2018 Resident Writers Award. Talented residents from distinguished ophthalmology programs participated in a surgical case competition. Sunday, Oct. 28 , 2:00 PM , Booth #3708.

Caring and Giving

Johnson & Johnson has a 130-year-old heritage of caring and giving, which Johnson & Johnson Vision is proud to be a part of. Whether attending the meeting in person or not, the company is proud to support organizations helping to give the gift of sight.

Donate a Photo: During the month of October, Johnson & Johnson will give US$1 to Sight for Kids or the Himalayan Cataract Project for any photo uploaded to www.donateaphoto.com or on-site in our AAO booth. For $1 , Sight for Kids can conduct eye exams for four children; and for $25 , Himalayan Cataract Project can conduct a cataract procedure for one patient.

All educational content of AAO 2018 is planned by its program committee, AAO 2018 does not endorse, promote, approve, or recommend the use of any products, devices, or services.

About Johnson & Johnson Vision

At Johnson & Johnson Vision, we have a bold ambition: to change the trajectory of eye health around the world. Through our operating companies, we deliver innovation that enables eye care professionals to create better outcomes for patients throughout their lives, with products and technologies that address unmet needs including refractive error, cataracts and dry eye. In communities with greatest need, we work in collaboration to expand access to quality eye care, and we are committed to helping people see better, connect better and live better. Visit us at www.jjvision.com. Follow @JNJVision on Twitter and Johnson & Johnson Vision on LinkedIn.

Important Safety Information:

LipiFlow® https://bit.ly/2GNn7Hk

TECNIS® Family of Presbyopia-Correcting IOLs https://surgical.jnjvision.com/us/iols/multifocal/tecnis-multifocal-325d; https://surgical.jnjvision.com/us/iols/multifocal/tecnis-multifocal-40d

iDESIGN® System https://surgical.jnjvision.com/us/systems/lasik/idesign-wavescan-studio-system

All trademarks are the intellectual property of Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc.

© Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc. 2018

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.jnjvision.com

