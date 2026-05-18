Johnson & Wales University Announces Plans for Comprehensive Renovation of Residence Hall on its Charlotte Campus

"Our Charlotte campus continues to fulfill the promise that we imagined more than 20 years ago — to accelerate the food and hotel economy by educating the next generation of industry professionals. Over the years, we have expanded our academic portfolio and today are pleased to announce a significant renovation and redesign of one of our campus facilities that will enhance the experience of our students and contribute to the vibrancy of the Charlotte economy," said Mim L. Runey, university chancellor.

The project is expected to take approximately two years to complete and the expected investment by the university will be around $42 million funded through a combination of investment reserves and philanthropy from individuals, corporations and foundations. The university will work with 3Ten Construction Commercial Contractor and Little Diversified Architectural Consulting, both with bases in Charlotte, N.C. Both firms have completed early phase work on the project.

Over the last year, the Charlotte Campus has celebrated several milestone achievements. Last June, the North Carolina Board of Governors granted approval to JWU Charlotte to offer the 90-credit, three-year degree program in Hospitality Management under the University's current accreditation, making it the first in the Southeast to offer such a degree. It's first Nursing Degree graduates were awarded their Accelerated Bachelor of Science in Nursing degrees in August. And in the fall, JWU announced that its Charlotte campus had achieved its highest enrollment numbers since 2020, primarily driven by its renowned Culinary Arts program.

"We are pleased by the momentum around several of our important goals and this renewed facility will ensure that student life on campus will match the quality of the educational experience," said Richard Mathieu, president of the Charlotte Campus. "The JWU Charlotte campus continues to reflect the vibrancy of the region and city," he added.

The Maple building (built in 1988; purchased by JWU in 2004) formerly served as a DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel for 20 years, until 2024. Initial capital work was completed at that time to transition the facility into a residence hall for upper-class students. Following one year of student residency, the university began more significant improvements and completed initial work in anticipation of a larger project.

Press Images: Building Renderings Link

SOURCE Johnson & Wales University