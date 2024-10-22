Johnson & Wales University Launches First-in-the-Nation Three-Year (90 credit) In-Person Bachelor's Degree

Four programs now accepting applications for Fall 2025

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson & Wales University (JWU) today announced the launch of three-year (90-96 credit) bachelor's degree programs in Computer Science, Criminal Justice, Graphic Design, and Hospitality Management. With this announcement, Johnson & Wales University becomes the first higher education institution in the nation to offer this type of three-year, in-person bachelor's degree option.

Designed to meet the needs of students who are eager to enter the workforce quickly and with less financial burden, these new programs provide a rigorous and comprehensive education in three years instead of the traditional four years.

"At Johnson & Wales, we are committed to providing our students with educational opportunities that are accessible and transformative," said Johnson & Wales University Chancellor Mim L. Runey, LP.D. "Offering three-year bachelor's degree programs with just 90 credits allows more students to begin their career journeys sooner – and with a lower financial obligation. This is what parents and students have been asking of higher education, and I'm excited that Johnson & Wales University is the first in the nation to deliver upon that need."

In September, the New England Commission for Higher Education granted approval to Johnson & Wales University to offer the 90-96 credit, three-year degrees under the university's current accreditation. For more than a century the standard among accrediting bodies for higher education has been that bachelor's degrees require a minimum of 120 credit hours of study.

"This initiative reflects Johnson & Wales University's ongoing efforts to adapt to the evolving landscape of higher education," added John E. Taylor Jr. '18 Hon., chair of the Johnson & Wales University Board of Trustees. "By offering these new degree programs, we are not only addressing the needs of our students, but also contributing to the workforce development in key industries."

How Will it Work?

The new programs will require the same core general education foundation credits as the current four-year bachelor's degree and the same major study classes. Unlike accelerated degrees where students graduate early by taking classes year-round and/or bring in credits from high school, students in the three-year degree programs will carry a regular semester load of classes during the academic year.

"These three-year bachelor's degree programs are designed to provide students with a comprehensive education that is both intensive and immersive. The degrees chosen for the three-year bachelor's degree program were selected because they are in industries with current high demand," said Jennifer Galipeau, Ed.D. Johnson & Wales University associate provost. "By integrating experiential learning opportunities across all of our degree programs, we ensure that our graduates are not only academically prepared, but also equipped with the practical skills needed to excel in their careers," she added.

The University will continue to offer four-year bachelor's degrees in more than 80 other majors, including all four of the programs offered as three-year degrees. All students will have access to the full offerings of extracurricular activities, programs, and professional opportunities.

Program Start Date and Application Process

The new programs will begin accepting applications immediately in Fall 2024, with the first class of students starting in the Fall 2025 semester. Prospective students can apply through the JWU website at www.jwu.edu/3year which includes detailed information about the application requirements, deadlines, and the selection process.

Founded in 1914, Johnson & Wales University is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with more than 8,000 graduate, undergraduate and online students at its campuses in Providence, Rhode Island and Charlotte, North Carolina. An innovative educational leader, the university offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in arts and sciences, business, engineering, food innovation, hospitality, nutrition, health and wellness. It also offers undergraduate programs in culinary arts, dietetics and design. JWU's unique model provides students with personalized attention, academic expertise and industry connections that inspire professional success and personal growth.

