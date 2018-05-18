Johnson Attorneys Group Releases Guide Explaining How to Work With a Personal Injury Attorney

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Attorneys Group, a law firm that specializes in personal injury law, has released a guide for working with a personal injury attorney.

"The first thing anyone should do when seeking personal injury legal help," says James Johnson, ESQ, and head attorney for Johnson Attorneys Group, "is to look for someone who handles the specific type of case."

For instance, an attorney can be quite skilled at handling wrongful death, but not be as skilled at handling pedestrian accidents.

"Be sure to verify this information. Think about it: Why would you hire an attorney who specializes in car accident cases if yours is a 'slip and fall'?"

Also verify that you'll be able to afford payment. Some attorneys require payment up front — often to counteract advance expenses — others operate on a contingency basis, meaning that you won't pay anything until your cases settles.

"That can be more convenient for clients without enough savings to pay for a lawyer otherwise," said Johnson. "The process can all be daunting for many reasons, but if one is already experiencing medical bills and a future financial loss, this additional worry is the last thing needed."

Questions to ask:

What are your fees? What is the contingency payment? Will there be any fees if we lose?

What kind of staffing do you have?

Who will be handling my case – you, or someone else on your staff?

How much experience do you have, specifically with this kind of case?

Without breaching confidentiality, what were some of your toughest cases, and the outcomes?

Will you have time for my case? What is your caseload like? Are you planning any future travel?

What will be required from me with this case? What documents or witnesses will you need?

Do you think we'll go to trial or settle? If we do go to trial, what will that entail?

Finally, it's important to understand that, by law, attorneys can't guarantee an outcome.

