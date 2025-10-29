Johnson BioPhysics Advances Hands-on Chiropractic Seminars for Licensed D.Cs Across the Globe

HOUSTON, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson BioPhysics today announced the upcoming session of its Game-Changing Chiropractic Seminars, an immersive three-day, one-on-one clinical certification and training program for licensed Doctors of Chiropractic (D.C.s) from around the world. Led by Dr. Gregory Johnson, award-winning Houston chiropractor and founder of Johnson BioPhysics, the seminar redefines post-graduate chiropractic education through intensive, hands-on learning rather than traditional lecture-based sessions.

While many chiropractic seminars rely on passive, weekend-long PowerPoint presentations, Game-Changing Chiropractic Seminars are built entirely around real-time clinical decision-making, patient screening, and advanced adjusting techniques proven to deliver powerful, lasting results. Each participant works directly with Dr. Johnson and his team in a live clinical setting, mastering protocols that can be immediately applied in their own practices.

"Our mission is to produce the best clinicians in chiropractic," said Dr. Gregory Johnson, founder of Advanced Chiropractic Equipment LLC. "We teach chiropractors how to recognise contraindications and rule out underlying pathology before adjusting, ensuring both safety and effectiveness in every procedure. What they learn here on Wednesday, they can confidently apply in their clinics by Monday."

Held at Advanced Chiropractic Relief in North Houston, just minutes from George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), the seminar runs Monday through Wednesday, 8:30 AM to 4:00 PM CST. Each session provides one-on-one instruction in Johnson BioPhysics protocols, focused on biomechanical correction, postural improvement, and patient-centred outcomes. Attendees also gain practical business insights, including how to build a successful overhead cash practice and reduce dependence on insurance-based models.

Graduates of the program consistently report immediate, measurable benefits—from improved patient results and posture correction to enhanced confidence in clinical diagnostics and technique selection. The seminar's curriculum integrates comprehensive histories, examinations, and safety screenings to help chiropractors deliver exceptional care while protecting patient well-being.

"Our attendees tell us they finally understand what it means to feel the adjustment, not just learn about it," said Dr. Johnson. "This isn't about sitting for 12 hours; it's about practicing with purpose and transforming how you approach every patient."

Game-Changing Chiropractic Seminars are part of the larger Johnson BioPhysics educational system, recognised for advancing chiropractic excellence through clinically proven methods and a focus on biomechanical realignment.

For full details, seminar dates, and registration, users can visit www.AdvancedChiropracticEquipmentLLC.com .

Important Legal Note

Out of state licensed chiropractors must obtain a temporary Texas license from the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners, TBCE so they can practice Johnson BioPhysics Including the Johnson Y Axis Adjustment aka the Ring Dinger Y Axis Adjustment on Dr. Johnson and Dr. Wendt to show they can deliver these adjustments safely and effectively to the public. ACE LLC will send candidates an official invitation to the seminar with the dates requested that will help you receive the temporary TX license to practice while attending the seminar in Houston. The seminar is held on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday unless it is a federal holiday.

