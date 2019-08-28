Johnson Controls and Foxconn Industrial Internet create global strategic partnership

Johnsons Controls will become the preferred provider of building management products and solutions at Foxconn's planned manufacturing facilities in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin and potentially extend to Foxconn's global footprint. The buildings will incorporate smart, safe, and sustainable technologies provided by Johnson Controls and enhanced by Fii's industrial AI and Smart manufacturing technologies.

"We look forward to this collaboration with Johnson Controls, a global leader in building technology, to apply their expertise to leverage our expertise in Artificial Intelligence to further advance into the next generation of smart technology solutions," said Brand Cheng, Fii CEO.

"This partnership represents an incredible opportunity for both companies. For Johnson Controls it is recognition by the world's leading electronics manufacturer that we have the right products and solutions to make buildings smart, safe and sustainable, not just in Southeastern Wisconsin, but around the world," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls.

The smart buildings and cities of the future will rely on buildings with a highly predictive network of integrated data analytics and artificial intelligence applications, combining building data with external data such as utility pricing, energy storage use, social media tracking and weather data to help consumers manage their home environment, home security, lighting and a host of other in-home functions.

About Foxconn Industrial Internet:

Foxconn Industrial Internet is one of the world's leading professional design and manufacturing service providers for communication network equipment, cloud service equipment, precision tools, industrial robots, AI, and machine learning. Fii is dedicated to building a new ecosystem of AI driven "advanced manufacturing + industrial Internet", with technological platforms centered on cloud computing, mobile terminals, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), big data analytics, AI, high-speed networks and robotics.

About Johnson Controls:

Johnson Controls is a global leader creating a safe, comfortable and sustainable world. Our 105,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions and integrated infrastructure that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities in 150 countries. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win everywhere, every day and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through our strategic focus on buildings. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

