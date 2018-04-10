Johnson Controls appoints Antonella Franzen vice president and chief investor relations and communications officer

In this expanded role, in addition to her current responsibilities leading Investor Relations, Franzen will assume responsibility leading internal and external communications. She will also oversee the Company's Communications Leadership Team, which includes internal representatives from communications, marketing, human resources and government affairs.

"Antonella has been an integral part of my leadership team for over five years and brings a wealth of experience, an excellent reputation across the investment community and a unique voice to our internal and external stakeholders," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO. "I am thankful for her many contributions and look forward to working with Antonella in her expanded role as we continue to transform Johnson Controls, with a focus on driving execution and maximizing shareholder value."

Franzen has been serving as vice president, Investor Relations, since the merger of Johnson Controls and Tyco. Before the merger closing, she served as vice president of Investor Relations for Tyco International from 2007 to 2016, as well as vice president of Financial Planning and Analysis in 2016. Prior to moving to Investor Relations, she was the director of External Reporting for Tyco. Earlier, Franzen spent seven years in public accounting with PricewaterhouseCoopers providing assurance advisory services to various large multi-national public companies in the industrial sector.

Franzen has a bachelor's degree in accounting from the College of New Jersey, and is a certified public accountant.

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

CONTACT: Investors: Antonella Franzen (609) 720-4665 Ryan Edelman (609) 720-4545 Media: Fraser Engerman (414) 524-2733

