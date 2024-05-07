JOHNSON CONTROLS APPOINTS CHRIS BONTEMPO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

Data-Driven Leader with Track Record of Strong Revenue Generation

CORK, Ireland, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced it has appointed Chris Bontempo as vice president and chief marketing officer, responsible for marketing strategies across the enterprise to drive demand generation and enhance brand equity, including market development, research and planning.

Johnson Controls Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Chris Bontempo

Bontempo joins Johnson Controls from IBM where he spent nearly 20 years in roles of increasing responsibility, most recently as chief marketing & communications officer, Americas. In that capacity, he led all aspects of marketing for IBM across the United States, Canada and Latin America, with direct responsibility for marketing-sourced revenue, demand generation and marketing teams.

Bontempo will report to Chairman and CEO George Oliver and serve on the Johnson Controls executive team, working closely across corporate businesses and functions to grow market share in products, systems and services.

"As we continue our transformation and solidify Johnson Control's position as a comprehensive solutions provider for commercial buildings, our unwavering focus on solving customer problems drives our strategy at every stage of the sales cycle," said Oliver. "We remain relentlessly focused on leveraging our digital capabilities to capture those opportunities, and Chris' unique expertise and understanding of data, AI and the digital ecosystem will assist us in those efforts. I have full confidence Chris' experience will greatly enable our global product management and commercial teams as we connect new and existing customers with innovative technologies and continue growing demand for our solutions across smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings."

Bontempo holds a Master of Business Administration from Columbia Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree in European Studies from Amherst College.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

