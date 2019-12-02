Johnson Controls appoints Ganesh Ramaswamy vice president and president Global Services & Transformation

In a combined service and transformation role, Ramaswamy will drive to improve consistency of fundamentals across the Company's global direct channels, leverage infrastructure and investments and work closely with regional leaders to execute on our strategic priorities.

Ramaswamy comes to Johnson Controls from Danaher where he most recently served as group executive and vice president with responsibility over four operating companies in the product identification space. He started his career at Danaher as the senior vice president of High Growth Markets for Beckman Coulter Diagnostics. Before joining Danaher, Ramaswamy was the global president for Pentax Medical, based in Japan. Earlier in his career, he worked at GE in a number of leadership roles across product development and general management.

"As we have completed our transformation to a pure-play building technologies and solutions provider, Ganesh will have a tremendous opportunity to strengthen our core service business while building and deploying new service solutions leveraging our digital capabilities. With the strength and depth of our portfolio, we have an opportunity to differentiate our solutions and deliver significant value for our global customers," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO.

Ramaswamy holds an M.B.A from the University of Wisconsin and a Ph.D. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, York®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

CONTACT: Fraser Engerman (414) 524-2733

SOURCE Johnson Controls

Related Links

http://www.johnsoncontrols.com

