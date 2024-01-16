JOHNSON CONTROLS APPOINTS MARC VANDIEPENBEECK EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

News provided by

Johnson Controls International plc

16 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

  • Vandiepenbeeck Succeeds Olivier Leonetti at the end of January

CORK, Ireland, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced the appointment of Marc Vandiepenbeeck as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Vandiepenbeeck succeeds Olivier Leonetti who will depart Johnson Controls for a role outside of the company. Leonetti's last day will be Jan. 30, 2024. Vandiepenbeeck and Leonetti will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition and handover.

Continue Reading
Marc Vandiepenbeeck
Marc Vandiepenbeeck

"Marc brings a wealth of experience to his new role. With deep finance expertise, an understanding of our customers, global markets, and operational knowledge, I am confident that we will continue to build on the foundations already in place to accelerate our growth and performance," said Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver.

"Olivier has been a prominent member of our leadership team, playing a critical role in our transformation journey as the leader in smart, healthy, and sustainable buildings. I want to take this opportunity to thank Olivier for his dedication and commitment to Johnson Controls. We wish him well in his future role and thank him for his service."

Vandiepenbeeck joined Johnson Controls nearly 20 years ago and has held roles of increasing responsibility across the company's finance and treasury teams. Prior to his most recent operations role as vice president and president, EMEALA, he was chief financial officer for the Building Solutions North America business.

Additionally, Vandiepenbeeck led the financial management of the company's strategic vectors of growth, providing critical business and finance partnership to the global services business, driving the acceleration of digital transformation, and supporting the growth of sustainability initiatives. He has held several international assignments in EMEA, the United States and Asia Pacific.

Vandiepenbeeck holds a bachelor's degree in business engineering from Universite Libre de Bruxelles in Belgium and a master's in science of management from the Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management in Belgium.

INVESTOR CONTACT:                       

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jim Lucas                                             

Trent Perrotto

Direct: 651.391.3182                             

Direct: 202.834.6353

Email: [email protected]                       

Email: [email protected]

About Johnson Controls:
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

Also from this source

Johnson Controls Shows How Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cloud Computing Rapidly Transforming the Future of Smart Buildings

Johnson Controls Shows How Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Cloud Computing Rapidly Transforming the Future of Smart Buildings

The pressure to meet global climate targets has never been greater and with buildings accounting for 40% of global greenhouse gas emissions, there is ...
Johnson Controls Reports Q4 and FY23 Results Highlighted by Strong Sales Growth and Margin Expansion; Initiates FY24 Guidance

Johnson Controls Reports Q4 and FY23 Results Highlighted by Strong Sales Growth and Margin Expansion; Initiates FY24 Guidance

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal fourth quarter...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

HVAC (Heating, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning)

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.