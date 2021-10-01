Johnson Controls appoints Marlon Sullivan as Chief Human Resources Officer

"Marlon brings exciting skills, experience and dynamism to drive the talent strategies and high-performance culture that position us as the leading solutions provider for smart, healthy and connected buildings," said Oliver. "Marlon will be responsible for all elements of our employee experience, including talent acquisition and retention, leadership development, our critically important Diversity & Inclusion strategy, total rewards, and learning and development."

Sullivan will work with retiring CHRO Lynn Minella on a smooth transition and handover. Minella had announced her intention to retire earlier this year after four and a half years of leading human resources at Johnson Controls.

"I would like to thank Lynn for her vision, passion and support as a key contributor to the transformation of Johnson Controls, driving our talent and people strategy to support all elements of our overall growth strategy," Oliver added.

Sullivan is based at the company's North American headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, responsible for the overall Human Resources team. Prior to his role at Delta, Sullivan has served as a Vice President in HR with Abbott Laboratories, and his experience also includes HR roles of increasing responsibility with The Home Depot.

Sullivan earned his bachelor's degree in Corporate Finance from Morehouse College and his MBA from Harvard Business School.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI) we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

With a history of more than 135 years of innovation, Johnson Controls delivers the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through its comprehensive digital offering OpenBlue. With a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology, software as well as service solutions with some of the most trusted names in the industry. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc

Related Links

https://www.johnsoncontrols.com/

