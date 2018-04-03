Berce most recently served as vice president of Business and Technology Services for Abbott Laboratories. She joined Abbott in 1996 and has held a number of leadership positions including serving as the company's chief information officer where she was responsible for the IT, cybersecurity, digital and analytic services organizations.

"Nancy is a seasoned global business leader who will bring to Johnson Controls a strong background in building collaborations between IT and the business community," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO. "I want to thank John Repko for all of his contributions to both Tyco and Johnson Controls for the last six years, especially as he guided the IT function through the successful integration of the two companies."

Berce earned bachelor's degrees in both Mathematics and Computer Information Systems from Regis University in Denver, Colorado. She earned her master's degree in Mathematics from the Colorado School of Mines in Golden, Colorado.

About Johnson Controls:

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through strategic focus on our buildings and energy growth platforms. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

CONTACT:



Media: Fraser Engerman (414) 524-2733





View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-controls-appoints-nancy-berce-as-chief-information-officer-300623313.html

SOURCE Johnson Controls

Related Links

http://www.johnsoncontrols.com

