Johnson Controls Appoints Nate Manning Vice President and President, Building Solutions, North America

"Nate brings a wealth of customer, industry and market knowledge to this role and I am confident he will continue to inspire confidence and leverage all the opportunities available to drive sustainable growth," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO.

Manning most recently held the role of vice president, Field Operations, Building Solutions North America where he was responsible for safety and performance in the field installation and services organization.

Manning joined Johnson Controls in 2019 and previously held a number of global leadership roles, including general manager, Operational Excellence at GE Power, president & general manager for GE Energy Connection Services and vice president & general manager, Eaton Aerospace.

In his preceding leadership roles in GE Aviation he was responsible for profit and loss, commercial strategies, and life cycle management. Nate started his career as a design engineer.

Manning holds a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical and Industrial Engineering from the University of Dayton. He is also a graduate of GE's Operational Management Leadership Program and the Corporate Audit Staff and is a Lean Six Sigma certified Green Belt, Black Belt and Master Black Belt.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, Penn®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

INVESTOR CONTACTS:

Antonella Franzen

Direct: 609.720.4665

Email: [email protected]

Ryan Edelman

Direct: 609.720.4545

Email: [email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT:

Fraser Engerman

Direct: 414.308.8321

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Johnson Controls International plc