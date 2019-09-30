Johnson Controls appoints Tomas Brannemo as VP & President, Building Solutions EMEALA

Brannemo most recently served a senior vice president, Water Infrastructure and Europe Commercial Team, and president, Xylem Europe Gmbh where he was responsible for all aspects of global operations as well as overseeing Xylem's key functions for the European region.

Earlier in his career, Brannemo served in a number of leadership positions in Xylem and held positions with Volvo Construction Equipment and ABB Automation Products.

"Tomas brings to Johnson Controls a wealth of experience in strategy, sales and manufacturing and is a seasoned leader with strong business acumen and a growth mindset. He will be instrumental in driving the company's growth platform across EMEALA to position Johnson Controls as a leader in smart and sustainable solutions for our customers," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Controls.

Brannemo received a Master of Science degree in electrical engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm and a Master of Business Administration from Uppsala University in Sweden.

