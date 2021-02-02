Johnson Controls Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Its Data-driven Smart Connected Chillers Solutions

"Each of its Smart Connected Chillers incorporates a customer dashboard featuring the new Chiller Performance Index (CPI), enabling data-driven insights in real time. This CPI allows customers to decrease energy consumption from 10% to 30%," said Pavel Zhebrouski, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The chillers present building owners and facility managers with novel, more effective tools to lower repair costs and minimize downtime due to unplanned equipment service. They also reduce the total cost of ownership through improved reliability, enhanced performance, energy efficiency, extended asset life, and greater technician productivity."

"This recognition from Frost & Sullivan is an honor; one that speaks to our commitment of driving value for our customers and their bottom line," said Carolyn McGrath, Director of Program Management at Johnson Controls. "Our Smart Connected Chillers can lower unplanned and emergency repairs by an impressive 66% and time-to-repair by 65%. What sets Johnson Controls apart is that we pull data directly from the machine to provide predictive algorithms and fault-detection diagnostics, translating to direct cost-savings for our customers."

The company recently reinforced its strong market position by introducing the OpenBlue platform, a digital solution suite that connects traditional operational technology, existing IT systems, and cloud applications. OpenBlue enables operating technologies to communicate and integrate across a range of systems seamlessly. Furthermore, the platform has provided valuable support during the COVID-19 pandemic with features such as contact tracing, social distance monitoring, thermal cameras, clean air, touchless environments, compliance and reporting management, energy optimization, and advanced safety monitoring.

"Demonstrating an understanding of the importance of a robust global partner network, Johnson Controls partnered with Microsoft to build a solution connecting equipment data to the cloud for unprecedented operational insights. Specifically, the company has over 3,000 chillers connected to the Microsoft Azure platform," noted Zhebrouski. "Overall, its outstanding features and value, such as remote monitoring, condition-based model service, maintenance and reliability, energy efficiency, and sustainability, have positioned it for long-term growth."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

