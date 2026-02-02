Johnson Controls launches Smart Ready Chillers for day-one connectivity and 32 percent fewer unplanned service calls

Factory-installed solution delivers 10 times the number of performance indicators than standard building automation system connections.

Advanced analytics enabled by AI help operators optimize ongoing performance.

Customers using connected chillers experience improved reliability and lower total cost of ownership.

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has launched the next generation of Smart Ready YORK Chillers with factory-installed connectivity to harness real-time performance insights from day one. On average, our customers using connected chillers experience:

Faster identification of any potential issues remotely, in many cases before they happen.

32% fewer unplanned service calls, resulting in greater uptime 1 .

. Improved reliability and lower total cost of ownership.

Smart Ready Chillers empower operators to access critical data to set parameters at startup, validate performance baselines and monitor system health using advanced fault detection and diagnostics. This connected solution streamlines commissioning while advanced algorithms immediately begin to learn the chiller to detect even the slightest change in performance, then flag any potential issues as soon as possible to maximize uptime and operating efficiency.

Centrifugal chillers will lead the rollout of this technology with screw and scroll models to follow.

"Smart Ready Chillers mark a significant step forward in our commitment to being our customers' service partner of choice by connecting all our assets from the start," said Tyler Smith, vice president, Global Lifecycle Solutions at Johnson Controls. "Johnson Controls pioneered connecting assets in 1883 when Warren Johnson invented the first thermostat and we continue to lead the industry in leveraging connected insights to help our customers operate their buildings more effectively. Smart Ready Chillers help ensure that connectivity can be achieved on day one."

Flexible Service, Smarter Support

Smart Ready Chillers from Johnson Controls enable digital service capabilities to meet diverse customer needs. Our standard digitally enabled services include the ability to remotely gain insights coupled with on-site support, ideal for all types of customers looking to achieve more reliability, better performance and fewer operational risks.

More Data, Faster Decisions

With over 200 datapoints available immediately – far beyond what building automation systems typically offer – Smart Ready Chillers deliver advanced analytics enabled with AI to help operators catch issues early and optimize ongoing performance. Even small deviations can increase energy costs over a chiller's lifecycle.

"Chillers are one of the most critical pieces of equipment in a building, and even small performance deviations can jeopardize uptime and drive-up lifecycle costs," Smith said. "Smart Ready Chillers give operators the real-time data they need to maintain peak efficiency, increase uptime, reduce operating costs and extend the life of their investment, while keeping occupants comfortable."

Built for Lasting Impact

As a trusted partner, Johnson Controls is committed to helping customers maximize their returns and advance sustainably goals. Smart Ready Chillers deliver more value to help building operators achieve efficiency, reliability and sustainability from the beginning.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com/connected-chillers to learn more about how Johnson Controls is delivering innovative chiller solutions to building operators.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnsoncontrols on social platforms.

1 Performance results, including reduced unplanned service calls, are based on several factors, including but not limited to system configurations, operating conditions and maintenance routines. Actual outcomes may vary and are not guaranteed.

