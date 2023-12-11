Johnson Controls Named a Leader in Energy Management Software

Johnson Controls recognized by independent industry analyst firm as a leader in Energy Management Software

Recognized for capabilities and features of its OpenBlue suite of smart building solutions

Scored among the highest in operations and control, energy monitoring and reporting, and innovation and product strategy

CORK, Ireland, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced it was named a leader in energy management software by independent industry analyst firm Verdantix in its Green Quadrant: Energy Management Software 2023 report.

"Buildings contribute nearly 40% of global emissions and new levels of efficiency and sustainability can only be achieved through digitalization," said Johnson Controls Chief Technology Officer Vijay Sankaran. "Recognition as a leader in the Energy Management Software industry speaks volumes about our work and solutions that continue to create the spaces and places that improve well-being, achieve climate goals and save money."

This Green Quadrant: Energy Management Software 2023 report provides a detailed, fact-based comparison of the most prominent energy management software (EMS) vendors evaluated on their innovation and product strategy and customer satisfaction through product demonstrations, vendor responses and interviews. Through its analysis, Verdantix found a dramatic improvement of energy management capabilities in Johnson Controls' offerings since evaluations in 2015 and 2018. Through the launch of OpenBlue and a targeted acquisition strategy to bolster and deepen capabilities, Johnson Controls has enriched its offering with additional energy and sustainability management features. Johnson Controls received high scores relative to fifteen leading EMS vendors both in capabilities (e.g., breadth and depth of functionality) and momentum (e.g., customer adoption, strategy investment). OpenBlue is rated higher than other EMS software providers for capabilities including autonomous operations and control, energy monitoring and reporting and innovation and product strategy.

"As a Green Quadrant Leader in Energy Management Software, Johnson Controls has established itself as a leader in the energy management space and is helping customers unlock energy efficiencies, achieve sustainability goals, and harness digital insights," said Harry Wilson, Industry Analyst, Verdantix. "We found the company's offerings are transitioning from those of a traditional building technology manufacturer, to those of a software solutions provider with a deeper focus on equipment integration and control capabilities."

Already recognized as a leader in the Green Quadrant: IOT Platforms for Smart Buildings 2022, the cornerstone of the Johnson Controls energy management offering is OpenBlue, an industry-leading ecosystem of connected technologies, expertise and services. OpenBlue Enterprise Manager (OBEM) is a suite of software solutions that form a comprehensive building performance management platform to power a new class of smart buildings that are secure, healthy and sustainable. Combining data from across the building's systems and utility bills, and using advanced digital experiences augmented with AI, OBEM provides actionable insights and controls that save more energy and reduce more emissions than possible with isolated systems. It also helps customers in simplifying carbon disclosure reporting and regulatory compliance with building performance standards. With deployments across the globe spanning commercial office spaces, healthcare, education, campuses and more, OBEM enables real-time data visibility across assets, people and processes, empowering customers to drive intelligent and proactive operations from a single pane of glass.

To learn more about how Johnson Controls OpenBlue is transforming smart buildings, please visit: http://www.johnsoncontrols.com/OpenBlue.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry. Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

