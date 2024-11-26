Johnson Controls Named an IoT Digital Platform Leader

Johnson Controls recognized by independent industry analyst firm as a leader in IoT Digital Platforms for Building Operations

Recognized for capabilities and features of its OpenBlue digital ecosystem

Scored highest overall for automation, core building operations functions, and ecosystem

CORK, Ireland, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has been recognized as a leader by independent industry analyst firm Verdantix in its Green Quadrant: IoT Digital Platforms For Building Operations 2024 report. Johnson Controls was honored for its OpenBlue digital ecosystem, which improves building performance with AI-enabled insights, increasing energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, optimizing space use and equipment performance, and ensuring health and wellbeing of occupants.

Johnson Controls was named an IoT digital platform leader in building operations by independent industry analyst firm Verdantix. Johnson Controls OpenBlue achieved the top position in ‘capabilities’ with the highest ratings for its comprehensive infrastructure and automation. Johnson Controls was named a leader by independent industry analyst firm Verdantix in its Green Quadrant: IoT Digital Platforms For Building Operations 2024 report.

Customers use smart building platforms like Johnson Controls OpenBlue to remotely manage and monitor their building portfolio, ensuring operational efficiency, energy savings, and maintenance management. OpenBlue achieved the top position in 'capabilities' with the highest ratings for its comprehensive infrastructure and automation, providing customers with the information needed to proactively make decisions about corrective and autonomous optimization, helping users save energy, prolong equipment life, and improve building operator productivity.

"We are honored to be named an IoT digital platform leader by Verdantix. OpenBlue is transforming how our customers manage their buildings, making them more efficient and responsive. This recognition underscores our commitment to pioneering innovations that drive AI-automation and create smarter, more sustainable buildings," said Johnson Controls Chief Technology Officer Vijay Sankaran.

Johnson Controls continues to expand its portfolio of applications that leverage or integrate with the platform and through the 2023 acquisition of FM:Systems, OpenBlue provides even more functionality on space performance powered by an extensive suite of sensors. Johnson Controls has been included in the Verdantix Green Quadrant research for more than five years, with continuous improvement each year. Johnson Controls made its debut in the leader category in the 2019 Green Quadrant IoT Platforms for Smart Buildings and was most recently featured as a leader in the Green Quadrant: Energy Management Software 2023 report.

OpenBlue also had strong ratings in the 'momentum' categories (e.g., customer adoption, strategy investment), rating high in deal structure and size for recent acquisitions and for the OpenBlue ecosystem offerings and organizational resources.

"In today's real estate landscape, building owners are leveraging digital transformation to streamline operations and elevate the tenant experience. Innovative IoT solutions, like Johnson Controls' OpenBlue digital platform, pave the way with their AI-powered automation, a holistic approach to building management, and a robust ecosystem designed to drive the industry toward a future of fully autonomous buildings," said Claire Stephens, Research Director at Verdantix.

The Green Quadrant report is renowned for its thorough evaluation and benchmarking methodology, providing property owners, asset managers, real estate executives and facilities managers with comprehensive insights into IoT digital building platforms, helping them select the best-fit provider for their needs.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry. Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

