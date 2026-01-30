Johnson Controls Named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 List

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, has been named to Fortune's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our global team. Being named one of the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies underscores the hard work of our people and the operational discipline we're driving, along with the impact of the solutions we deliver every day. For 140 years, Johnson Controls has helped customers tackle their most pressing challenges by driving greater efficiency, enabling smart decarbonization, and strengthening resilience and reliability across critical industries, where it really matters. We're excited to carry that legacy forward as we innovate for the future," said Joakim Weidemanis, CEO of Johnson Controls.

Johnson Controls' inclusion on the 2026 list underscores its leadership in delivering the technology and services that help mission-critical industries - including data centers, healthcare and pharmaceutical manufacturing - to operate more efficiently and at peak performance. It reflects the dedication of the entire Johnson Controls team and the unmatched strength of its global field organization, which provides consistent quality and dependable performance for customers worldwide.

Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies list, compiled annually in partnership with Korn Ferry, is a definitive benchmark of corporate reputation. Companies are evaluated by industry peers across nine criteria, including innovation, quality of management, social responsibility and ability to attract and retain talent.

The full list of the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies 2026 is available at https://fortune.com/worlds-most-admired-companies.

