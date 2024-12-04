Johnson Controls prices senior notes offering

CORK, Ireland, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) (the "Company" or "Johnson Controls"), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today announced the pricing of its offering of €500 million senior notes due 2033. The net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment, redemption or refinancing of outstanding commercial paper and other near-term indebtedness. General corporate purposes may also include acquisitions, additions to working capital, repurchase of ordinary shares, dividends, capital expenditures and investments in the Company's subsidiaries.

Tyco Fire & Security Finance, S.C.A., a subsidiary of the Company, is the co-issuer of the notes. The closing for the transaction is expected to occur on December 11, 2024, subject to certain customary closing conditions.

BofA Securities, Crédit Agricole CIB and ING are serving as joint lead book-running managers to facilitate the transaction. Citigroup, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley are also serving as book-running managers and ANZ, Danske Bank, ICBC Standard Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and TD Securities are serving as co-managers of the offering.

The offering of the notes is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement, prospectus and related prospectus supplement. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the base prospectus may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities Europe SA at 1-800-294-1322; Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank at 1-866-807-6030; or ING Bank N.V. at +31 20 563 8185. Investors may also obtain these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

