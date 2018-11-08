Johnson Controls reports fiscal Q4 2018 and full year earnings with strong organic revenue growth and free cash flow conversion; announces an additional $1B share repurchase authorization

CORK, Ireland, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) today reported fiscal fourth quarter 2018 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations, including special items, of $0.83. Excluding these items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.93, up 7% versus the prior year period (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).

Sales of $8.4 billion increased 3% compared to the prior year. Excluding the impacts of M&A, foreign currency and lead prices, total sales grew 6% organically.

GAAP earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") was $1.0 billion and EBIT margin was 12.0%. Adjusted EBIT was $1.2 billion and adjusted EBIT margin was 14.0%, up 10 basis points over the prior year. Excluding the impact of the Scott Safety divestiture, foreign currency and lead prices, the underlying adjusted EBIT margin increased 50 basis points.

The Company announced that the Board of Directors has approved an additional $1 billion share repurchase authorization. There is currently $900 million remaining on a previous authorization.

"Solid fourth quarter results close out a year of significant progress for Johnson Controls, with positive momentum as we enter fiscal 2019," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO. "Our teams around the globe successfully delivered on our operating goals, with strong organic growth and cash flow performance."

"We are in the final stages of the strategic review of our Power Solutions business. We have assessed multiple options and have made significant progress toward making a final decision."

"As we look forward to fiscal 2019, we remain focused on driving execution across our portfolio to further enhance our growth trajectory supported by our strong backlog, order momentum and new business wins. We expect our overall financial performance to continue to improve by intensely focusing on top-line growth, margin expansion and free cash flow conversion," Oliver continued.

Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders

($ millions, except per-share amounts)

The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year of 2017.

Organic sales growth, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes. A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.

GAAP ADJUSTED GAAP ADJUSTED Q4

2017 Q4

2018 Q4

2017 Q4

2018 FY

2017 FY

2018 FY

2017 FY

2018 Sales $8,136 $8,370 $8,136 $8,370 $30,172 $31,400 $30,138 $31,400 Segment EBITA 1,262 1,334 1,335 1,363 4,258 4,555 4,446 4,514 EBIT 1,182 1,001 1,131 1,172 3,054 3,342 3,599 3,722 Net income from continuing operations 875 771 813 870 1,654 2,162 2,459 2,633 Diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.93 $0.83 $0.87 $0.93 $1.75 $2.32 $2.60 $2.83

BUSINESS RESULTS

Building Solutions North America

GAAP ADJUSTED GAAP ADJUSTED Q4

2017 Q4

2018 Q4

2017 Q4

2018 FY

2017 FY

2018 FY

2017 FY

2018 Sales $2,160 $2,324 $2,165 $2,324 $8,341 $8,679 $8,316 $8,679 Segment EBITA $298 $329 $315 $336 $1,039 $1,109 $1,070 $1,134 Segment EBITA margin % 13.8% 14.2% 14.5% 14.5% 12.5% 12.8% 12.9% 13.1%

Sales in the quarter were $2.3 billion, an increase of 7% versus the prior year. Excluding M&A and foreign currency, organic sales increased 8% versus the prior year, driven primarily by strong growth in Fire & Security and HVAC & Controls.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 8% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $5.4 billion increased 6% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $336 million, up 7% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 14.5% was consistent with the prior year as favorable volume leverage as well as cost synergies and productivity savings, were offset by unfavorable mix and salesforce additions.

Sales for the full year were $8.7 billion, representing organic growth of 4% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA for the full year was $1.1 billion and adjusted segment EBITA margin expanded 20 basis points year-over-year to 13.1%.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America)

GAAP ADJUSTED GAAP ADJUSTED Q4

2017 Q4

2018 Q4

2017 Q4

2018 FY

2017 FY

2018 FY

2017 FY

2018 Sales $926 $948 $921 $948 $3,595 $3,696 $3,579 $3,696 Segment EBITA $52 $102 $95 $103 $290 $344 $328 $350 Segment EBITA margin % 5.6% 10.8% 10.3% 10.9% 8.1% 9.3% 9.2% 9.5%

Sales in the quarter were $948 million, an increase of 3% versus the prior year. Excluding M&A and foreign currency, organic sales grew 6% versus the prior year driven by stronger service growth. Growth was positive across all regions, led by Europe and Latin America.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 10% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.5 billion increased 9% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $103 million, up 8% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 10.9% expanded 60 basis points over the prior year, including a 30 basis point headwind related to foreign currency. Adjusting for foreign currency, the underlying margin improved 90 basis points driven by favorable volume and mix as well as the benefit from cost synergies and productivity savings, partially offset by salesforce additions.

Sales for the full year were $3.7 billion, an increase of 3% versus the prior year, with organic growth of 2%. Adjusted segment EBITA for the full year was $350 million and adjusted segment EBITA margin expanded 30 basis points year-over-year, including a 10 basis point headwind related to foreign currency to 9.5%.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific

GAAP ADJUSTED GAAP ADJUSTED Q4

2017 Q4

2018 Q4

2017 Q4

2018 FY

2017 FY

2018 FY

2017 FY

2018 Sales $677 $689 $677 $689 $2,444 $2,553 $2,445 $2,553 Segment EBITA $108 $105 $109 $105 $323 $347 $332 $347 Segment EBITA margin % 16.0% 15.2% 16.1% 15.2% 13.2% 13.6% 13.6% 13.6%

Sales in the quarter were $689 million, an increase of 2% versus the prior year. Excluding M&A and foreign currency, organic sales increased 4% versus the prior year, with double-digit growth in service and modest growth in project installations.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 8% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.5 billion increased 11% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $105 million, down 4% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 15.2% declined 90 basis points over the prior year as the benefit of cost synergies and productivity savings as well as favorable volume was more than offset by salesforce additions and expected underlying margin pressure.

Sales for the full year were $2.6 billion, an increase of 4% versus the prior year, with organic growth of 3%. Adjusted segment EBITA for the full year was $347 million and adjusted segment EBITA margin of 13.6% was consistent year-over-year, including a 30 basis point headwind related to foreign currency.

Global Products

GAAP ADJUSTED GAAP ADJUSTED Q4

2017 Q4

2018 Q4

2017 Q4

2018 FY

2017 FY

2018 FY

2017 FY

2018 Sales $2,241 $2,222 $2,241 $2,222 $8,455 $8,472 $8,461 $8,472 Segment EBITA $373 $389 $385 $395 $1,179 $1,338 $1,288 $1,251 Segment EBITA margin % 16.6% 17.5% 17.2% 17.8% 13.9% 15.8% 15.2% 14.8%

Sales in the quarter were $2.2 billion, a decrease of 1% versus the prior year. Excluding M&A and foreign currency, organic sales increased 9% versus the prior year led by high-single digit growth in HVAC & Refrigeration Equipment, high-teens growth in Building Management Systems, and low-double digit growth in Specialty Products.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $395 million, up 3% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 17.8% expanded 60 basis points over the prior year, including a 100 basis point headwind related to the divestiture of the Scott Safety business. The underlying margin expanded 160 basis points driven by favorable volume and mix, positive price/cost as well as the benefit of cost synergies and productivity savings, partially offset by ongoing product and channel investments.

Sales for the full year were $8.5 billion, consistent versus the prior year, with organic growth of 7%. Adjusted segment EBITA for the full year was $1.3 billion and adjusted segment EBITA margin declined 40 basis points year-over-year to 14.8%, including a 100 basis point headwind related to the divestiture of Scott Safety.

Power Solutions

GAAP ADJUSTED GAAP ADJUSTED Q4

2017 Q4

2018 Q4

2017 Q4

2018 FY

2017 FY

2018 FY

2017 FY

2018 Sales $2,132 $2,187 $2,132 $2,187 $7,337 $8,000 $7,337 $8,000 Segment EBITA $431 $409 $431 $424 $1,427 $1,417 $1,428 $1,432 Segment EBITA margin % 20.2% 18.7% 20.2% 19.4% 19.4% 17.7% 19.5% 17.9%

Sales in the quarter were $2.2 billion, an increase of 3% versus the prior year. Excluding the impact of higher lead pass-through and foreign currency, organic sales increased 2% driven by favorable price and technology mix. Global original equipment battery shipments increased 5%, benefitting from several recent business wins. Aftermarket shipments declined 2% versus a tough prior year comparison. Start-stop battery shipments increased 20% year-over-year, led by strong growth in EMEA, the Americas and China.

Power Solutions adjusted segment EBITA was $424 million, a 2% decline compared to the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 19.4% decreased 80 basis points compared with the prior year, including a 10 basis point headwind related to the impact of higher lead prices and foreign currency. Power Solution's underlying margin declined 70 basis points as volume leverage and productivity savings were more than offset by unfavorable mix, higher transportation costs and planned incremental investments.

Sales for the full year were $8.0 billion, an increase of 9% versus the prior year, with organic growth of 3%. Adjusted segment EBITA for the full year was $1.4 billion and adjusted segment EBITA margin declined 160 basis points year-over-year to 17.9%, including a 90 basis point headwind related to the impact of higher lead prices and foreign currency. Excluding these items, Power Solution's underlying margin declined 70 basis points.

Corporate

GAAP ADJUSTED GAAP ADJUSTED Q4

2017 Q4

2018 Q4

2017 Q4

2018 FY

2017 FY

2018 FY

2017 FY

2018 Corporate expense ($163) ($142) ($107) ($95) ($768) ($576) ($465) ($408)

Adjusted Corporate expense was $95 million in the quarter and $408 million for the year, a decrease of 11% and 12%, respectively, compared to the prior year. The decline in both periods primarily reflects cost synergies and productivity savings.

OTHER ITEMS

Cash from operating activities less capex was $1.0 billion for the quarter and $1.5 billion for the year. Adjusted free cash flow was $1.3 billion for the quarter and $2.3 billion for the year. Adjusted free cash flow excludes net cash outflows of $0.3 billion in the quarter and $0.8 billion for the year primarily related to restructuring and integration costs and nonrecurring tax payments.

for the quarter and for the year. Adjusted free cash flow was for the quarter and for the year. Adjusted free cash flow excludes net cash outflows of in the quarter and for the year primarily related to restructuring and integration costs and nonrecurring tax payments. During the quarter, the Company repurchased 1.2 million shares for approximately $45 million ; fiscal year 2018 share repurchases totaled 7.7 million shares for approximately $300 million .

; fiscal year 2018 share repurchases totaled 7.7 million shares for approximately . New Accounting Standard – ASU No. 2014-09, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers (Topic 606)," which clarifies the principals for recognizing revenue will be adopted by the Company on a modified retrospective basis beginning in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. There is not a material financial impact to Buildings and no material segment EBITA impact for Power Solutions, but battery core return classification increases revenue for Power Solutions resulting in segment EBITA margin rate dilution of approximately 200 basis points.

FISCAL 2019 GUIDANCE

The Company also announced fiscal 2019 guidance:

Organic revenue growth in the mid-single digits.

Incremental synergy and productivity savings of $250 million .

. Fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS before special items of $2.90 to $3.05 , including a $0.12 headwind from an increased tax rate and an $0.08 headwind related to foreign currency.

to , including a headwind from an increased tax rate and an headwind related to foreign currency. Adjusted free cash flow conversion of approximately 90%, excluding special items.

About Johnson Controls:

Johnson Controls International plc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Net sales $ 8,370 $ 8,136 Cost of sales 5,851 5,623 Gross profit 2,519 2,513 Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,478) (1,253) Restructuring and impairment costs (105) (141) Net financing charges (109) (120) Equity income 65 63 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 892 1,062 Income tax provision 67 135 Income from continuing operations 825 927 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - - Net income 825 927 Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 54 52 Less: Income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests - - Net income attributable to JCI $ 771 $ 875 Income from continuing operations $ 771 $ 875 Loss from discontinued operations - - Net income attributable to JCI $ 771 $ 875 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.83 $ 0.93 Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations - - Diluted earnings per share $ 0.83 $ 0.93 Diluted weighted average shares 930.5 938.0 Shares outstanding at period end 925.0 928.0

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited) Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Net sales $ 31,400 $ 30,172 Cost of sales 22,020 20,833 Gross profit 9,380 9,339 Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,010) (6,158) Restructuring and impairment costs (263) (367) Net financing charges (441) (496) Equity income 235 240 Income from continuing operations before income taxes 2,901 2,558 Income tax provision 518 705 Income from continuing operations 2,383 1,853 Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax - (34) Net income 2,383 1,819 Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 221 199 Less: Income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests - 9 Net income attributable to JCI $ 2,162 $ 1,611 Income from continuing operations $ 2,162 $ 1,654 Loss from discontinued operations - (43) Net income attributable to JCI $ 2,162 $ 1,611 Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 2.32 $ 1.75 Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations - (0.05) Diluted earnings per share * $ 2.32 $ 1.71 Diluted weighted average shares 931.7 944.6 Shares outstanding at period end 925.0 928.0 * May not sum due to rounding.

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in millions; unaudited) September 30, September 30, 2018 2017 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 200 $ 321 Accounts receivable - net 7,065 6,666 Inventories 3,224 3,209 Assets held for sale - 189 Other current assets 1,334 1,907 Current assets 11,823 12,292 Property, plant and equipment - net 6,171 6,121 Goodwill 19,473 19,688 Other intangible assets - net 6,348 6,741 Investments in partially-owned affiliates 1,301 1,191 Noncurrent assets held for sale - 1,920 Other noncurrent assets 3,681 3,931 Total assets $ 48,797 $ 51,884 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 1,341 $ 1,608 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 5,790 5,342 Liabilities held for sale - 72 Other current liabilities 4,119 4,832 Current liabilities 11,250 11,854 Long-term debt 9,654 11,964 Other noncurrent liabilities 5,435 6,315 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale - 173 Redeemable noncontrolling interests - 211 Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI 21,164 20,447 Noncontrolling interests 1,294 920 Total liabilities and equity $ 48,797 $ 51,884

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Operating Activities Net income attributable to JCI $ 771 $ 875 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 54 52 Net income 825 927 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 241 269 Pension and postretirement benefit income (48) (384) Pension and postretirement contributions (3) (72) Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received (55) (15) Deferred income taxes (561) 69 Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 12 8 Other - net (2) 18 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable (231) (201) Inventories 246 187 Other assets 90 (222) Restructuring reserves 55 67 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 213 826 Accrued income taxes 470 (143) Cash provided by operating activities 1,252 1,334 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (248) (347) Sale of property, plant and equipment 25 10 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 3 - Business divestitures, net of cash divested 101 40 Other - net 30 (8) Cash used by investing activities (89) (305) Financing Activities Decrease in short and long-term debt - net (962) (755) Stock repurchases (45) (225) Payment of cash dividends (240) (233) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 27 27 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests - (10) Other - net (4) (3) Cash used by financing activities (1,224) (1,199) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (22) 42 Cash held for sale - (9) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (83) $ (137)

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited) Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2018 2017 Operating Activities Net income attributable to JCI $ 2,162 $ 1,611 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 221 199 Income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests - 9 Net income 2,383 1,819 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,085 1,188 Pension and postretirement benefit income (156) (568) Pension and postretirement contributions (57) (347) Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received (166) (181) Deferred income taxes (636) 1,125 Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 42 78 Gain on Scott Safety business divestiture (114) - Other - net 67 135 Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures: Accounts receivable (513) (520) Inventories (92) (398) Other assets 26 (480) Restructuring reserves (8) 89 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 15 236 Accrued income taxes 637 (2,145) Cash provided by operating activities 2,513 31 Investing Activities Capital expenditures (1,030) (1,343) Sale of property, plant and equipment 48 33 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (21) (6) Business divestitures, net of cash divested 2,202 220 Other - net 16 (41) Cash provided (used) by investing activities 1,215 (1,137) Financing Activities Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net (2,486) 713 Debt financing costs (4) (18) Stock repurchases (300) (651) Payment of cash dividends (954) (702) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 66 157 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (46) (88) Dividend from Adient spin-off - 2,050 Cash transferred to Adient related to spin-off - (665) Cash paid related to prior acquisitions - (75) Other - net (28) (23) Cash provided (used) by financing activities (3,752) 698 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (106) 54 Change in cash held for sale 9 96 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents $ (121) $ (258)