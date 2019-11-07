Johnson Controls reports strong finish to fiscal 2019; Initiates fiscal 2020 guidance
- GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.77 per share in the quarter; $1.26 for the full year, including special items
- Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.78 in the quarter, up 37% versus prior year; full year adjusted EPS of $1.96, up 23% versus prior year
- Sales in the quarter of $6.3 billion, up 1%, reflecting organic growth of 3%; full year sales of $24.0 billion grew 5% organically
- Field orders up 5% organically in the quarter; up 5% for the full year; backlog up 8% organically versus prior year
- Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations and adjusted free cash flow of $1.0 billion in the quarter; cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations and adjusted free cash flow of $1.7 billion for the full year, representing 99% conversion
- Initiates fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS guidance of $2.50 to $2.60, representing a year-over-year increase of 28% to 33%
CORK, Ireland, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) today reported fiscal fourth quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations, including special items, of $0.77. Excluding special items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.78, up 37% versus the prior year period (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).
Sales of $6.3 billion increased 1% compared to the prior year. Excluding the impacts of M&A and foreign currency, sales grew 3% organically.
GAAP earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") was $75 million and EBIT margin was 1.2%, including a pre-tax net mark-to-market loss of $626 million. Adjusted EBIT was $812 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 12.9%, up 80 basis points over the prior year. Excluding the impact of M&A and foreign currency, underlying adjusted EBIT grew 10% versus the prior year.
"Our fourth quarter results cap off a solid fiscal 2019, having delivered on all of our financial and strategic commitments, with continued momentum in our Field businesses globally, as well as strong margin execution and cash generation as we exit the year," said George Oliver, chairman & CEO. "Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, we are well positioned to build upon the performance in 2019 by leveraging our strong backlog position, remaining focused on operational execution and continuing to redeploy capital to our shareholders. Moving forward as a pure play buildings company, our unique portfolio of smart, sustainable products and solutions enables Johnson Controls to lead the evolution of smart buildings, infrastructure and cities," Oliver added.
Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders
($ millions, except per-share amounts)
The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal fourth quarter and full year of 2018. The results of Power Solutions are reported as discontinued operations in all periods presented.
Organic sales growth, organic EBITA growth, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes. A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.
SUMMARY RESULTS
|
Fiscal Q4
|
Fiscal Year
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
Sales
|
$6,183
|
$6,274
|
$6,183
|
$6,274
|
$23,400
|
$23,968
|
$23,400
|
$23,968
|
Segment EBITA
|
925
|
962
|
939
|
990
|
3,138
|
3,041
|
3,082
|
3,243
|
EBIT
|
612
|
75
|
750
|
812
|
1,947
|
1,406
|
2,290
|
2,490
|
Net income from
continuing operations
|
592
|
612
|
534
|
615
|
1,175
|
1,100
|
1,486
|
1,710
|
Diluted EPS from
continuing operations
|
$0.64
|
$0.77
|
$0.57
|
$0.78
|
$1.26
|
$1.26
|
$1.59
|
$1.96
BUSINESS RESULTS
Building Solutions North America
|
Fiscal Q4
|
Fiscal Year
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
Sales
|
$2,324
|
$2,401
|
$2,324
|
$2,401
|
$8,679
|
$9,031
|
$8,679
|
$9,031
|
Segment EBITA
|
329
|
346
|
336
|
357
|
1,109
|
1,153
|
1,134
|
1,179
|
Segment EBITA Margin %
|
14.2%
|
14.4%
|
14.5%
|
14.9%
|
12.8%
|
12.8%
|
13.1%
|
13.1%
Sales in the quarter of $2.4 billion increased 3% versus the prior year. Excluding M&A and foreign currency, organic sales also increased 3% versus the prior year driven by strong growth in HVAC & Controls and, to a lesser extent, growth in Fire & Security. This was partially offset by a decline in Performance Solutions due to the timing of projects.
Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 7% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $5.8 billion increased 8% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.
Adjusted segment EBITA was $357 million, up 6% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 14.9% expanded 40 basis points versus the prior year driven by favorable volume leverage as well as cost synergies and productivity savings.
Sales for the full year were $9.0 billion, an increase of 4% versus the prior year on both a reported and organic basis. Adjusted segment EBITA for the full year was $1.2 billion and adjusted segment EBITA margin was flat year-over-year, at 13.1%.
Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America)
|
Fiscal Q4
|
Fiscal Year
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
Sales
|
$948
|
$948
|
$948
|
$948
|
$3,696
|
$3,655
|
$3,696
|
$3,655
|
Segment EBITA
|
102
|
110
|
103
|
111
|
344
|
368
|
350
|
372
|
Segment EBITA Margin %
|
10.8%
|
11.6%
|
10.9%
|
11.7%
|
9.3%
|
10.1%
|
9.5%
|
10.2%
Sales in the quarter of $948 million were flat with the prior year. Excluding M&A and foreign currency, organic sales grew 4% versus the prior year driven by strong growth in both service and project installations. Growth was positive across most regions, led by strength in Industrial Refrigeration in Europe and Fire & Security in Latin America.
Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 3% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.6 billion increased 10% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.
Adjusted segment EBITA was $111 million, up 8% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 11.7% expanded 80 basis points over the prior year, including a 40 basis point headwind related to foreign currency. Adjusting for foreign currency, the underlying margin improved 120 basis points driven by favorable volume as well as the benefit from cost synergies and productivity savings, partially offset by run-rate salesforce additions.
Sales for the full year were $3.7 billion, a decrease of 1% versus the prior year, with organic growth of 4%. Adjusted segment EBITA for the full year was $372 million and adjusted segment EBITA margin expanded 70 basis points year-over-year, including a 30 basis point headwind related to foreign currency, to 10.2%.
Building Solutions Asia Pacific
|
Fiscal Q4
|
Fiscal Year
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
Sales
|
$689
|
$726
|
$689
|
$726
|
$2,553
|
$2,658
|
$2,553
|
$2,658
|
Segment EBITA
|
105
|
101
|
105
|
103
|
347
|
341
|
347
|
343
|
Segment EBITA Margin %
|
15.2%
|
13.9%
|
15.2%
|
14.2%
|
13.6%
|
12.8%
|
13.6%
|
12.9%
Sales in the quarter of $726 million increased 5% versus the prior year. Excluding M&A and foreign currency, organic sales increased 7% versus the prior year driven primarily by strong growth in project installations and solid growth in China.
Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, were flat year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.5 billion increased 4% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.
Adjusted segment EBITA was $103 million, down 2% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 14.2% was down 100 basis points versus the prior year as favorable volume was offset by unfavorable mix and expected underlying margin pressure.
Sales for the full year were $2.7 billion, an increase of 4% versus the prior year, with organic growth of 7%. Adjusted segment EBITA for the full year was $343 million and adjusted segment EBITA margin of 12.9% decreased 70 basis points year-over-year.
Global Products
|
Fiscal Q4
|
Fiscal Year
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
Sales
|
$2,222
|
$2,199
|
$2,222
|
$2,199
|
$8,472
|
$8,624
|
$8,472
|
$8,624
|
Segment EBITA
|
389
|
405
|
395
|
419
|
1,338
|
1,179
|
1,251
|
1,349
|
Segment EBITA Margin %
|
17.5%
|
18.4%
|
17.8%
|
19.1%
|
15.8%
|
13.7%
|
14.8%
|
15.6%
Sales in the quarter of $2.2 billion declined 1% versus the prior year. Excluding M&A and foreign currency, organic sales were flat with the prior year as solid growth in Building Management Systems and Specialty Products, was offset by a slight decline in HVAC & Refrigeration Equipment.
Adjusted segment EBITA was $419 million, up 6% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 19.1% expanded 130 basis points over the prior year. This increase was driven by positive price/cost as well as the benefit of cost synergies and productivity savings, partially offset by volume de-leverage and investments.
Sales for the full year were $8.6 billion, up 2% versus the prior year, with organic growth of 5%. Adjusted segment EBITA for the full year was $1.3 billion and adjusted segment EBITA margin expanded 80 basis points year-over-year to 15.6%.
Corporate
|
Fiscal Q4
|
Fiscal Year
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
Corporate Expense
|
($142)
|
($172)
|
($95)
|
($89)
|
($584)
|
($405)
|
($416)
|
($376)
Adjusted Corporate expense was $89 million in the quarter, and $376 million for the full year, a decrease of 6% and 10%, respectively, when compared to the prior year. The improvement in both periods was driven primarily by continued cost synergies and productivity savings and, to a lesser extent, cost reductions related to the Power Solutions sale.
OTHER ITEMS
- For the quarter, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $1.0 billion and capital expenditures were $0.2 billion, resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations of $0.8 billion. Adjusted free cash flow was $1.0 billion, which excludes net cash outflows of $0.2 billion primarily related to integration costs and non-recurring tax payments.
- For the full year, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $1.7 billion and capital expenditures were $0.6 billion, resulting in a free cash flow from continuing operations of $1.2 billion. Adjusted free cash flow was $1.7 billion, which excludes net cash outflows of $0.5 billion primarily related to restructuring and integration costs and non-recurring tax payments.
- During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 20 million shares for $861 million. Year-to-date, including the completion of the share tender on June 5, 2019, the Company repurchased approximately 155 million shares for $6.0 billion, representing ~17% of shares outstanding.
- During the quarter, the Company recorded net pre-tax mark-to-market losses of $626 million related primarily to year-end pension adjustments as a result of lower interest rates.
- During the quarter, the Company recorded a tax benefit of $586 million related to tax audit reserve adjustments.
FY20 GUIDANCE
The Company also announced fiscal 2020 guidance:
- Organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits.
- Incremental synergy and productivity savings of ~$150 million.
- Adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 60 to 80 basis points, year-over-year.
- Share repurchases of ~$2.2 billion.
- Adjusted EPS before special items of $2.50 to $2.60, representing a 28% to 33% increase year-over-year.
- Adjusted free cash flow conversion of approximately 95%, excluding special items.
|
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net sales
|
$ 6,274
|
$ 6,183
|
Cost of sales
|
4,294
|
4,126
|
Gross profit
|
1,980
|
2,057
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(1,960)
|
(1,392)
|
Restructuring and impairment costs
|
-
|
(101)
|
Net financing charges
|
(48)
|
(97)
|
Equity income
|
55
|
48
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
27
|
515
|
Income tax benefit
|
(627)
|
(117)
|
Income from continuing operations
|
654
|
632
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
-
|
193
|
Net income
|
654
|
825
|
Less: Income from continuing operations
|
attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
42
|
40
|
Less: Income from discontinued operations
|
attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
-
|
14
|
Net income attributable to JCI
|
$ 612
|
$ 771
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$ 612
|
$ 592
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
-
|
179
|
Net income attributable to JCI
|
$ 612
|
$ 771
|
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
|
$ 0.77
|
$ 0.64
|
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
|
-
|
0.19
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 0.77
|
$ 0.83
|
Diluted weighted average shares
|
791.7
|
930.5
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
777.6
|
925.0
|
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)
|
Twelve Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net sales
|
$ 23,968
|
$ 23,400
|
Cost of sales
|
16,275
|
15,733
|
Gross profit
|
7,693
|
7,667
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(6,244)
|
(5,642)
|
Restructuring and impairment costs
|
(235)
|
(255)
|
Net financing charges
|
(350)
|
(401)
|
Equity income
|
192
|
177
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,056
|
1,546
|
Income tax provision (benefit)
|
(233)
|
197
|
Income from continuing operations
|
1,289
|
1,349
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
4,598
|
1,034
|
Net income
|
5,887
|
2,383
|
Less: Income from continuing operations
|
attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
189
|
174
|
Less: Income from discontinued operations
|
attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
24
|
47
|
Net income attributable to JCI
|
$ 5,674
|
$ 2,162
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$ 1,100
|
$ 1,175
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
4,574
|
987
|
Net income attributable to JCI
|
$ 5,674
|
$ 2,162
|
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
|
$ 1.26
|
$ 1.26
|
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
|
5.23
|
1.06
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 6.49
|
$ 2.32
|
Diluted weighted average shares
|
874.3
|
931.7
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
777.6
|
925.0
|
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
(in millions; unaudited)
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 2,805
|
$ 185
|
Accounts receivable - net
|
5,770
|
5,622
|
Inventories
|
1,814
|
1,819
|
Assets held for sale
|
98
|
3,015
|
Other current assets
|
1,906
|
1,182
|
Current assets
|
12,393
|
11,823
|
Property, plant and equipment - net
|
3,348
|
3,300
|
Goodwill
|
18,178
|
18,381
|
Other intangible assets - net
|
5,632
|
6,187
|
Investments in partially-owned affiliates
|
853
|
848
|
Noncurrent assets held for sale
|
60
|
5,188
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
1,823
|
3,070
|
Total assets
|
$ 42,287
|
$ 48,797
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 511
|
$ 1,307
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
4,535
|
4,428
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
44
|
1,791
|
Other current liabilities
|
3,980
|
3,724
|
Current liabilities
|
9,070
|
11,250
|
Long-term debt
|
6,708
|
9,623
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
5,680
|
5,259
|
Noncurrent liabilities held for sale
|
-
|
207
|
Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI
|
19,766
|
21,164
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
1,063
|
1,294
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 42,287
|
$ 48,797
|
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in millions; unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Operating Activities
|
Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations
|
$ 612
|
$ 592
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
42
|
40
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
654
|
632
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
200
|
175
|
Pension and postretirement benefit expense (income)
|
600
|
(62)
|
Pension and postretirement contributions
|
(2)
|
(3)
|
Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received
|
(40)
|
(44)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
230
|
(661)
|
Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs
|
-
|
8
|
Other - net
|
16
|
-
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:
|
Accounts receivable
|
182
|
(21)
|
Inventories
|
217
|
108
|
Other assets
|
(37)
|
74
|
Restructuring reserves
|
(37)
|
56
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
92
|
72
|
Accrued income taxes
|
(1,043)
|
489
|
Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
|
1,032
|
823
|
Investing Activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
(185)
|
(164)
|
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
(9)
|
3
|
Business divestitures, net of cash divested
|
-
|
101
|
Other - net
|
24
|
27
|
Cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
|
(170)
|
(33)
|
Financing Activities
|
Decrease in short and long-term debt - net
|
(10)
|
(962)
|
Stock repurchases
|
(861)
|
(45)
|
Payment of cash dividends
|
(208)
|
(240)
|
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
60
|
27
|
Employee equity-based compensation withholding
|
(5)
|
(4)
|
Other - net
|
5
|
-
|
Cash used in financing activities from continuing operations
|
(1,019)
|
(1,224)
|
Discontinued Operations
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(658)
|
429
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
31
|
(60)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
-
|
-
|
Net cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations
|
(627)
|
369
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(96)
|
(22)
|
Changes in cash held for sale
|
-
|
1
|
Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$ (880)
|
$ (86)
|
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in millions; unaudited)
|
Twelve Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Operating Activities
|
Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations
|
$ 1,100
|
$ 1,175
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
189
|
174
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
1,289
|
1,349
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
825
|
824
|
Pension and postretirement benefit expense (income)
|
515
|
(170)
|
Pension and postretirement contributions
|
(53)
|
(56)
|
Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received
|
(34)
|
(128)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
612
|
(739)
|
Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs
|
235
|
36
|
Gain on Scott Safety business divestiture
|
-
|
(114)
|
Other - net
|
124
|
71
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(312)
|
(475)
|
Inventories
|
(72)
|
(103)
|
Other assets
|
(99)
|
(171)
|
Restructuring reserves
|
(121)
|
1
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
56
|
340
|
Accrued income taxes
|
(1,222)
|
855
|
Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
|
1,743
|
1,520
|
Investing Activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
(586)
|
(645)
|
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
(25)
|
(21)
|
Business divestitures, net of cash divested
|
12
|
2,202
|
Other - net
|
66
|
32
|
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations
|
(533)
|
1,568
|
Financing Activities
|
Decrease in short and long-term debt - net
|
(3,629)
|
(2,472)
|
Debt financing costs
|
-
|
(4)
|
Stock repurchases
|
(5,983)
|
(300)
|
Payment of cash dividends
|
(920)
|
(954)
|
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
171
|
66
|
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
|
(132)
|
(43)
|
Employee equity-based compensation withholding
|
(31)
|
(42)
|
Other - net
|
5
|
-
|
Cash used in financing activities from continuing operations
|
(10,519)
|
(3,749)
|
Discontinued Operations
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(541)
|
996
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
12,611
|
(372)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(35)
|
(3)
|
Net cash flows provided by discontinued operations
|
12,035
|
621
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(120)
|
(106)
|
Changes in cash held for sale
|
15
|
14
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$ 2,621
|
$ (132)
|
FOOTNOTES
|
1.
|
Financial Summary
|
The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net financing charges, restructuring and impairment costs, and the net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company began reporting the Power Solutions business as a discontinued operation, which required retrospective application to previously reported financial information. As a result, the financial results shown below are for continuing operations and exclude the Power Solutions business.
|
(in millions; unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended September 30,
|
Twelve Months Ended September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Actual
|
Adjusted
|
Actual
|
Adjusted
|
Actual
|
Adjusted
|
Actual
|
Adjusted
|
Net sales
|
Building Solutions North America
|
$ 2,401
|
$ 2,401
|
$ 2,324
|
$ 2,324
|
$ 9,031
|
$ 9,031
|
$ 8,679
|
$ 8,679
|
Building Solutions EMEA/LA
|
948
|
948
|
948
|
948
|
3,655
|
3,655
|
3,696
|
3,696
|
Building Solutions Asia Pacific
|
726
|
726
|
689
|
689
|
2,658
|
2,658
|
2,553
|
2,553
|
Global Products
|
2,199
|
2,199
|
2,222
|
2,222
|
8,624
|
8,624
|
8,472
|
8,472
|
Net sales
|
$ 6,274
|
$ 6,274
|
$ 6,183
|
$ 6,183
|
$ 23,968
|
$ 23,968
|
$ 23,400
|
$ 23,400
|
Segment EBITA (1)
|
Building Solutions North America
|
$ 346
|
$ 357
|
$ 329
|
$ 336
|
$ 1,153
|
$ 1,179
|
$ 1,109
|
$ 1,134
|
Building Solutions EMEA/LA
|
110
|
111
|
102
|
103
|
368
|
372
|
344
|
350
|
Building Solutions Asia Pacific
101