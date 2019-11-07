Johnson Controls reports strong finish to fiscal 2019; Initiates fiscal 2020 guidance

CORK, Ireland, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) today reported fiscal fourth quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations, including special items, of $0.77. Excluding special items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.78, up 37% versus the prior year period (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).

Sales of $6.3 billion increased 1% compared to the prior year. Excluding the impacts of M&A and foreign currency, sales grew 3% organically.

GAAP earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") was $75 million and EBIT margin was 1.2%, including a pre-tax net mark-to-market loss of $626 million. Adjusted EBIT was $812 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 12.9%, up 80 basis points over the prior year. Excluding the impact of M&A and foreign currency, underlying adjusted EBIT grew 10% versus the prior year.

"Our fourth quarter results cap off a solid fiscal 2019, having delivered on all of our financial and strategic commitments, with continued momentum in our Field businesses globally, as well as strong margin execution and cash generation as we exit the year," said George Oliver, chairman & CEO. "Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, we are well positioned to build upon the performance in 2019 by leveraging our strong backlog position, remaining focused on operational execution and continuing to redeploy capital to our shareholders. Moving forward as a pure play buildings company, our unique portfolio of smart, sustainable products and solutions enables Johnson Controls to lead the evolution of smart buildings, infrastructure and cities," Oliver added.

Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders

($ millions, except per-share amounts)

The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal fourth quarter and full year of 2018. The results of Power Solutions are reported as discontinued operations in all periods presented.

Organic sales growth, organic EBITA growth, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes. A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.

SUMMARY RESULTS



Fiscal Q4



Fiscal Year

GAAP Adjusted



GAAP Adjusted

2018 2019 2018 2019



2018 2019 2018 2019 Sales $6,183 $6,274 $6,183 $6,274



$23,400 $23,968 $23,400 $23,968 Segment EBITA 925 962 939 990



3,138 3,041 3,082 3,243 EBIT 612 75 750 812



1,947 1,406 2,290 2,490 Net income from continuing operations 592 612 534 615



1,175 1,100 1,486 1,710





















Diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.64 $0.77 $0.57 $0.78



$1.26 $1.26 $1.59 $1.96

BUSINESS RESULTS

Building Solutions North America



Fiscal Q4

Fiscal Year

GAAP Adjusted

GAAP Adjusted

2018 2019 2018 2019

2018 2019 2018 2019 Sales $2,324 $2,401 $2,324 $2,401

$8,679 $9,031 $8,679 $9,031 Segment EBITA 329 346 336 357

1,109 1,153 1,134 1,179 Segment EBITA Margin % 14.2% 14.4% 14.5% 14.9%

12.8% 12.8% 13.1% 13.1%

Sales in the quarter of $2.4 billion increased 3% versus the prior year. Excluding M&A and foreign currency, organic sales also increased 3% versus the prior year driven by strong growth in HVAC & Controls and, to a lesser extent, growth in Fire & Security. This was partially offset by a decline in Performance Solutions due to the timing of projects.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 7% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $5.8 billion increased 8% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $357 million, up 6% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 14.9% expanded 40 basis points versus the prior year driven by favorable volume leverage as well as cost synergies and productivity savings.

Sales for the full year were $9.0 billion, an increase of 4% versus the prior year on both a reported and organic basis. Adjusted segment EBITA for the full year was $1.2 billion and adjusted segment EBITA margin was flat year-over-year, at 13.1%.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America)



Fiscal Q4

Fiscal Year

GAAP Adjusted

GAAP Adjusted

2018 2019 2018 2019

2018 2019 2018 2019 Sales $948 $948 $948 $948

$3,696 $3,655 $3,696 $3,655 Segment EBITA 102 110 103 111

344 368 350 372 Segment EBITA Margin % 10.8% 11.6% 10.9% 11.7%

9.3% 10.1% 9.5% 10.2%

Sales in the quarter of $948 million were flat with the prior year. Excluding M&A and foreign currency, organic sales grew 4% versus the prior year driven by strong growth in both service and project installations. Growth was positive across most regions, led by strength in Industrial Refrigeration in Europe and Fire & Security in Latin America.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 3% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.6 billion increased 10% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $111 million, up 8% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 11.7% expanded 80 basis points over the prior year, including a 40 basis point headwind related to foreign currency. Adjusting for foreign currency, the underlying margin improved 120 basis points driven by favorable volume as well as the benefit from cost synergies and productivity savings, partially offset by run-rate salesforce additions.

Sales for the full year were $3.7 billion, a decrease of 1% versus the prior year, with organic growth of 4%. Adjusted segment EBITA for the full year was $372 million and adjusted segment EBITA margin expanded 70 basis points year-over-year, including a 30 basis point headwind related to foreign currency, to 10.2%.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific



Fiscal Q4

Fiscal Year

GAAP Adjusted

GAAP Adjusted

2018 2019 2018 2019

2018 2019 2018 2019 Sales $689 $726 $689 $726

$2,553 $2,658 $2,553 $2,658 Segment EBITA 105 101 105 103

347 341 347 343 Segment EBITA Margin % 15.2% 13.9% 15.2% 14.2%

13.6% 12.8% 13.6% 12.9%

Sales in the quarter of $726 million increased 5% versus the prior year. Excluding M&A and foreign currency, organic sales increased 7% versus the prior year driven primarily by strong growth in project installations and solid growth in China.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, were flat year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.5 billion increased 4% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $103 million, down 2% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 14.2% was down 100 basis points versus the prior year as favorable volume was offset by unfavorable mix and expected underlying margin pressure.

Sales for the full year were $2.7 billion, an increase of 4% versus the prior year, with organic growth of 7%. Adjusted segment EBITA for the full year was $343 million and adjusted segment EBITA margin of 12.9% decreased 70 basis points year-over-year.

Global Products



Fiscal Q4

Fiscal Year

GAAP Adjusted

GAAP Adjusted

2018 2019 2018 2019

2018 2019 2018 2019 Sales $2,222 $2,199 $2,222 $2,199

$8,472 $8,624 $8,472 $8,624 Segment EBITA 389 405 395 419

1,338 1,179 1,251 1,349 Segment EBITA Margin % 17.5% 18.4% 17.8% 19.1%

15.8% 13.7% 14.8% 15.6%

Sales in the quarter of $2.2 billion declined 1% versus the prior year. Excluding M&A and foreign currency, organic sales were flat with the prior year as solid growth in Building Management Systems and Specialty Products, was offset by a slight decline in HVAC & Refrigeration Equipment.

Adjusted segment EBITA was $419 million, up 6% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 19.1% expanded 130 basis points over the prior year. This increase was driven by positive price/cost as well as the benefit of cost synergies and productivity savings, partially offset by volume de-leverage and investments.

Sales for the full year were $8.6 billion, up 2% versus the prior year, with organic growth of 5%. Adjusted segment EBITA for the full year was $1.3 billion and adjusted segment EBITA margin expanded 80 basis points year-over-year to 15.6%.

Corporate



Fiscal Q4

Fiscal Year

GAAP Adjusted

GAAP Adjusted

2018 2019 2018 2019

2018 2019 2018 2019 Corporate Expense ($142) ($172) ($95) ($89)

($584) ($405) ($416) ($376)

Adjusted Corporate expense was $89 million in the quarter, and $376 million for the full year, a decrease of 6% and 10%, respectively, when compared to the prior year. The improvement in both periods was driven primarily by continued cost synergies and productivity savings and, to a lesser extent, cost reductions related to the Power Solutions sale.

OTHER ITEMS

For the quarter, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $1.0 billion and capital expenditures were $0.2 billion , resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations of $0.8 billion . Adjusted free cash flow was $1.0 billion , which excludes net cash outflows of $0.2 billion primarily related to integration costs and non-recurring tax payments.

and capital expenditures were , resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations of . Adjusted free cash flow was , which excludes net cash outflows of primarily related to integration costs and non-recurring tax payments. For the full year, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $1.7 billion and capital expenditures were $0.6 billion , resulting in a free cash flow from continuing operations of $1.2 billion . Adjusted free cash flow was $1.7 billion , which excludes net cash outflows of $0.5 billion primarily related to restructuring and integration costs and non-recurring tax payments.

and capital expenditures were , resulting in a free cash flow from continuing operations of . Adjusted free cash flow was , which excludes net cash outflows of primarily related to restructuring and integration costs and non-recurring tax payments. During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 20 million shares for $861 million . Year-to-date, including the completion of the share tender on June 5, 2019 , the Company repurchased approximately 155 million shares for $6.0 billion , representing ~17% of shares outstanding.

. Year-to-date, including the completion of the share tender on , the Company repurchased approximately 155 million shares for , representing ~17% of shares outstanding. During the quarter, the Company recorded net pre-tax mark-to-market losses of $626 million related primarily to year-end pension adjustments as a result of lower interest rates.

related primarily to year-end pension adjustments as a result of lower interest rates. During the quarter, the Company recorded a tax benefit of $586 million related to tax audit reserve adjustments.

FY20 GUIDANCE

The Company also announced fiscal 2020 guidance:

Organic revenue growth in the low to mid-single digits.

Incremental synergy and productivity savings of ~$150 million .

. Adjusted EBIT margin expansion of 60 to 80 basis points, year-over-year.

Share repurchases of ~$2.2 billion .

. Adjusted EPS before special items of $2.50 to $2.60 , representing a 28% to 33% increase year-over-year.

to , representing a 28% to 33% increase year-over-year. Adjusted free cash flow conversion of approximately 95%, excluding special items.

About Johnson Controls:

At Johnson Controls, we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. From optimizing building performance to improving safety and enhancing comfort, we drive the outcomes that matter most. We deliver our promise in industries such as healthcare, education, data centers, and manufacturing. With a global team of 105,000 experts in more than 150 countries and over 130 years of innovation, we are the power behind our customers' mission. Our leading portfolio of building technology and solutions includes some of the most trusted names in the industry, such as Tyco®, YORK®, Metasys®, Ruskin®, Titus®, Frick®, PENN®, Sabroe®, Simplex®, Ansul® and Grinnell®. For more information, visit www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter

Johnson Controls International plc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Johnson Controls International plc has made statements in this communication that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this communication, statements regarding Johnson Controls' future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, synergies and integration opportunities, capital expenditures and debt levels are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Johnson Controls' control, that could cause Johnson Controls' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: any delay or inability of Johnson Controls to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent portfolio transactions such as the merger with Tyco and the spin-off of Adient, changes in tax laws (including but not limited to the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act), regulations, rates, policies or interpretations, the loss of key senior management, the tax treatment of recent portfolio transactions, significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities associated with such transactions, the outcome of actual or potential litigation relating to such transactions, the risk that disruptions from recent transactions will harm Johnson Controls' business, the strength of the U.S. or other economies, changes to laws or policies governing foreign trade, including increased tariffs or trade restrictions, mix and schedules, energy and commodity prices, the availability of raw materials and component products, currency rates and cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements, and with respect to the disposition of the Power Solutions business, whether the strategic benefits of the Power Solutions transaction can be achieved. A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls' business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2018 fiscal year filed with the SEC on November 20, 2018, and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended December 31, 2018, March 31, 2019 and June 30, 2019, filed with the SEC on February 1, 2019, May 3, 2019 and August 1, 2019, respectively, which are available at www.sec.gov and www.johnsoncontrols.com under the "Investors" tab. Shareholders, potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include net mark-to-market adjustments, transaction/integration costs, restructuring and impairment costs, Scott Safety gain on sale, tax indemnification reserve release, environmental reserve, loss on extinguishment of debt, Power Solutions gain on sale (net of transaction and other costs), the impact of ceasing the depreciation/amortization expense for the Power Solutions business as the business is held for sale and discrete tax items. Financial information regarding organic sales, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted organic segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow conversion and net debt are also presented, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items such as transaction/integration costs, environmental reserve and Scott Safety gain on sale because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its business units. Management believes that, when considered together with unadjusted amounts, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and business trends of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure.

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



























Three Months Ended September 30,



2019



2018











Net sales $ 6,274



$ 6,183 Cost of sales 4,294



4,126

Gross profit 1,980



2,057











Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,960)



(1,392) Restructuring and impairment costs -



(101) Net financing charges (48)



(97) Equity income 55



48











Income from continuing operations before income taxes 27



515











Income tax benefit (627)



(117)











Income from continuing operations 654



632











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax -



193











Net income 654



825











Less: Income from continuing operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 42



40











Less: Income from discontinued operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests -



14











Net income attributable to JCI $ 612



$ 771











Income from continuing operations $ 612



$ 592 Income from discontinued operations -



179











Net income attributable to JCI $ 612



$ 771











Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 0.77



$ 0.64 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations -



0.19 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.77



$ 0.83











Diluted weighted average shares 791.7



930.5 Shares outstanding at period end 777.6



925.0

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



























Twelve Months Ended September 30,



2019



2018











Net sales $ 23,968



$ 23,400 Cost of sales 16,275



15,733

Gross profit 7,693



7,667











Selling, general and administrative expenses (6,244)



(5,642) Restructuring and impairment costs (235)



(255) Net financing charges (350)



(401) Equity income 192



177











Income from continuing operations before income taxes 1,056



1,546











Income tax provision (benefit) (233)



197











Income from continuing operations 1,289



1,349











Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 4,598



1,034











Net income 5,887



2,383











Less: Income from continuing operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 189



174











Less: Income from discontinued operations









attributable to noncontrolling interests 24



47























Net income attributable to JCI $ 5,674



$ 2,162











Income from continuing operations $ 1,100



$ 1,175 Income from discontinued operations 4,574



987











Net income attributable to JCI $ 5,674



$ 2,162











Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations $ 1.26



$ 1.26 Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations 5.23



1.06 Diluted earnings per share $ 6.49



$ 2.32











Diluted weighted average shares 874.3



931.7 Shares outstanding at period end 777.6



925.0

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in millions; unaudited)























September 30,

September 30,



2019

2018 ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,805

$ 185 Accounts receivable - net 5,770

5,622 Inventories 1,814

1,819 Assets held for sale 98

3,015 Other current assets 1,906

1,182

Current assets 12,393

11,823









Property, plant and equipment - net 3,348

3,300 Goodwill

18,178

18,381 Other intangible assets - net 5,632

6,187 Investments in partially-owned affiliates 853

848 Noncurrent assets held for sale 60

5,188 Other noncurrent assets 1,823

3,070

Total assets $ 42,287

$ 48,797









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 511

$ 1,307 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 4,535

4,428 Liabilities held for sale 44

1,791 Other current liabilities 3,980

3,724

Current liabilities 9,070

11,250









Long-term debt 6,708

9,623 Other noncurrent liabilities 5,680

5,259 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale -

207 Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI 19,766

21,164 Noncontrolling interests 1,063

1,294

Total liabilities and equity $ 42,287

$ 48,797

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)







































Three Months Ended September 30,







2019



2018 Operating Activities







Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations $ 612



$ 592 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 42



40















Net income from continuing operations 654



632















Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 200



175

Pension and postretirement benefit expense (income) 600



(62)

Pension and postretirement contributions (2)



(3)

Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received (40)



(44)

Deferred income taxes 230



(661)

Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs -



8

Other - net 16



-

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:











Accounts receivable 182



(21)



Inventories 217



108



Other assets (37)



74



Restructuring reserves (37)



56



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 92



72



Accrued income taxes (1,043)



489





Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 1,032



823















Investing Activities







Capital expenditures (185)



(164) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (9)



3 Business divestitures, net of cash divested -



101 Other - net 24



27





Cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (170)



(33)















Financing Activities







Decrease in short and long-term debt - net (10)



(962) Stock repurchases (861)



(45) Payment of cash dividends (208)



(240) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 60



27 Employee equity-based compensation withholding (5)



(4) Other - net 5



-





Cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (1,019)



(1,224)















Discontinued Operations







Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (658)



429 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 31



(60) Net cash provided by financing activities -



-





Net cash flows provided by (used in) discontinued operations (627)



369















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (96)



(22) Changes in cash held for sale -



1 Decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ (880)



$ (86)

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)







































Twelve Months Ended September 30,







2019



2018 Operating Activities







Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations $ 1,100



$ 1,175 Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests 189



174















Net income from continuing operations 1,289



1,349















Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation and amortization 825



824

Pension and postretirement benefit expense (income) 515



(170)

Pension and postretirement contributions (53)



(56)

Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received (34)



(128)

Deferred income taxes 612



(739)

Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs 235



36

Gain on Scott Safety business divestiture -



(114)

Other - net 124



71

Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:











Accounts receivable (312)



(475)



Inventories (72)



(103)



Other assets (99)



(171)



Restructuring reserves (121)



1



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 56



340



Accrued income taxes (1,222)



855





Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations 1,743



1,520















Investing Activities







Capital expenditures (586)



(645) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (25)



(21) Business divestitures, net of cash divested 12



2,202 Other - net 66



32





Cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations (533)



1,568















Financing Activities







Decrease in short and long-term debt - net (3,629)



(2,472) Debt financing costs -



(4) Stock repurchases (5,983)



(300) Payment of cash dividends (920)



(954) Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 171



66 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (132)



(43) Employee equity-based compensation withholding (31)



(42) Other - net 5



-





Cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (10,519)



(3,749)









Discontinued Operations







Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (541)



996 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 12,611



(372) Net cash used in financing activities (35)



(3)





Net cash flows provided by discontinued operations 12,035



621















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (120)



(106) Changes in cash held for sale 15



14 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 2,621



$ (132)