Johnson Controls reports strong organic revenue and earnings growth in fiscal Q3; Tightens fiscal 2019 EPS guidance to high end of previous range
- GAAP EPS from continuing operations of $0.16 per share, including special items
- Adjusted EPS from continuing operations of $0.65, up 20% versus prior year
- Sales of $6.5 billion, up 3%, reflecting organic growth of 6%; Field up 2% with organic growth of 5%; Products up 3% with organic growth of 7%
- Field orders up 6% organically versus prior year; Backlog up 7% organically versus prior year
- Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations of $0.6 billion; Adjusted free cash flow of $0.6 billion
- Completed the sale of the Power Solutions business with net cash proceeds of $11.6 billion; equity tender approximated 102 million shares for $4.0 billion and repaid $3.4 billion of debt
- Tightens fiscal 2019 adjusted EPS from continuing operations guidance range to $1.93 to $1.95, representing a year-over-year increase of 21% to 23%
Jul 31, 2019, 06:55 ET
CORK, Ireland, July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) today reported fiscal third quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations, including special items, of $0.16. Excluding special items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.65, up 20% versus the prior year period (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).
Sales of $6.5 billion increased 3% compared to the prior year. Excluding the impacts of M&A and foreign currency, sales grew 6% organically.
GAAP earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") was $583 million and EBIT margin was 9.0%. Adjusted EBIT was $809 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 12.5%, up 50 basis points over the prior year. Excluding the impact of M&A and foreign currency, underlying adjusted EBIT grew 11% versus the prior year and margin increased 60 basis points.
"We delivered another strong quarter of organic revenue, order and backlog growth as well as solid free cash flow. These results reflect the continued emphasis on driving underlying fundamentals with a focus on new product development, talent management and enhanced commercial excellence across the organization," said George Oliver, chairman and CEO. "We are pleased with the execution of our capital deployment actions related to the proceeds from the Power Solutions sale, which has positioned us to tighten our EPS guidance to the high end of the previous range," Oliver added.
Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders
($ millions, except per-share amounts)
The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal third quarter of 2018. The results of Power Solutions are reported as discontinued operations in all periods presented.
Organic sales growth, organic EBITA growth, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EPS from continuing operations and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes. A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.
|
GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2019
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2019
|
Change
|
Sales
|
$6,282
|
$6,451
|
$6,282
|
$6,451
|
+3%
|
Segment EBITA
|
942
|
832
|
954
|
992
|
+4%
|
EBIT
|
702
|
583
|
753
|
809
|
+7%
|
Net income from
continuing operations
|
474
|
141
|
506
|
565
|
+12%
|
Diluted EPS from continuing operations
|
$0.51
|
$0.16
|
$0.54
|
$0.65
|
+20%
BUSINESS RESULTS
Building Solutions North America
|
GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2019
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2019
|
Change
|
Sales
|
$2,246
|
$2,327
|
$2,246
|
$2,327
|
4%
|
Segment EBITA
|
$314
|
$300
|
$318
|
$310
|
(3%)
|
Segment EBITA margin %
|
14.0%
|
12.9%
|
14.2%
|
13.3%
|
(90bps)
Sales in the quarter of $2.3 billion increased 4% versus the prior year. Excluding M&A and foreign currency, organic sales also increased 4% versus the prior year driven by strong growth in HVAC & Controls and, to a lesser extent, growth in Fire & Security. This was partially offset by a decline in Performance Solutions due to the timing of projects.
Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 6% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $5.7 billion increased 6% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.
Adjusted segment EBITA was $310 million, down 3% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 13.3% declined 90 basis points versus the prior year as favorable volume leverage as well as cost synergies and productivity savings, were more than offset by unfavorable mix and run-rate salesforce additions.
Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America)
|
GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2019
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2019
|
Change
|
Sales
|
$926
|
$922
|
$926
|
$922
|
(0%)
|
Segment EBITA
|
$96
|
$101
|
$98
|
$103
|
5%
|
Segment EBITA margin %
|
10.4%
|
11.0%
|
10.6%
|
11.2%
|
60bps
Sales in the quarter of $922 million declined slightly versus the prior year. Excluding M&A and foreign currency, organic sales grew 6% versus the prior year driven by strong growth in project installations. Growth was positive across most regions, led by strength in HVAC, Fire & Security and Industrial Refrigeration in Europe and Latin America.
Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 8% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.7 billion increased 11% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.
Adjusted segment EBITA was $103 million, up 5% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 11.2% expanded 60 basis points over the prior year, including a 30 basis point headwind related to foreign currency. Adjusting for foreign currency, the underlying margin improved 90 basis points driven by favorable volume as well as the benefit from cost synergies and productivity savings, partially offset by run-rate salesforce additions.
Building Solutions Asia Pacific
|
GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2019
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2019
|
Change
|
Sales
|
$681
|
$691
|
$681
|
$691
|
1%
|
Segment EBITA
|
$97
|
$98
|
$97
|
$98
|
1%
|
Segment EBITA margin %
|
14.2%
|
14.2%
|
14.2%
|
14.2%
|
Flat
Sales in the quarter of $691 million increased 1% versus the prior year. Excluding M&A and foreign currency, organic sales increased 6% versus the prior year driven primarily by strong growth in project installations and solid growth in China.
Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 1% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.6 billion increased 7% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.
Adjusted segment EBITA was $98 million, up 1% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 14.2% was flat versus the prior year as favorable volume was offset by unfavorable mix, run-rate salesforce additions and expected underlying margin pressure.
Global Products
|
GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2019
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2019
|
Change
|
Sales
|
$2,429
|
$2,511
|
$2,429
|
$2,511
|
3%
|
Segment EBITA
|
$435
|
$333
|
$441
|
$481
|
9%
|
Segment EBITA margin %
|
17.9%
|
13.3%
|
18.2%
|
19.2%
|
100bps
Sales in the quarter of $2.5 billion increased 3% versus the prior year. Excluding M&A and foreign currency, organic sales increased 7% versus the prior year with solid growth across Building Management Systems, HVAC & Refrigeration Equipment, and Specialty Products.
Adjusted segment EBITA was $481 million, up 9% versus the prior year. Adjusted segment EBITA margin of 19.2% expanded 100 basis points over the prior year. This increase was driven by favorable volume and mix, positive price/cost as well as the benefit of cost synergies and productivity savings, partially offset by ongoing product investments.
Corporate
|
GAAP
|
GAAP
|
Adjusted
|
Adjusted
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2019
|
Q3 2018
|
Q3 2019
|
Change
|
Corporate expense
|
($142)
|
$70
|
($103)
|
($90)
|
(13%)
Adjusted Corporate expense was $90 million in the quarter, a decrease of 13% compared to the prior year, driven primarily by continued cost synergies and productivity savings.
OTHER ITEMS
- For the quarter, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $0.6 billion and capital expenditures were $0.1 billion, resulting in free cash flow from continuing operations of $0.5 billion. Adjusted free cash flow was $0.6 billion, which excludes net cash outflows of $0.1 billion primarily related to integration costs.
- Year-to-date, cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $0.7 billion and capital expenditures were $0.4 billion, resulting in a free cash flow from continuing operations of $0.3 billion. Adjusted free cash flow was $0.6 billion, which excludes net cash outflows of $0.3 billion primarily related to restructuring and integration costs.
- During the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 105 million shares for $4.1 billion, including the completion of the share tender on June 5, 2019. Year-to-date, the Company repurchased approximately 135 million shares for $5.1 billion, representing ~14% of shares outstanding.
- During the quarter, the Company repaid $5.1 billion of short and long-term debt, including the completion of the $1.5 billion debt tender on May 30, 2019. As a result of the tender, the Company recorded a net pre-tax charge of $60 million as a loss on the early extinguishment of debt. During the quarter, the Company also repaid all outstanding financial obligations under the Tyco International Holding S.à.r.l (TSarl) term loan, revolving credit facility and TSarl other indebtedness.
- Due to favorable resolution in the quarter, the Company released an indemnification reserve of $226 million related to a post-sale tax contingency for a previously divested Tyco business.
- The Company recorded a $235 million non-cash asset impairment charge in the quarter related to the disposition of a non-core business now reported as held for sale.
- The Company recorded a charge in the amount of $140 million related to environmental remediation costs associated with its facilities in Marinette, Wisconsin.
- The Company recorded a discrete period tax charge of $226 million related primarily to newly enacted regulations related to U.S. Tax Reform in the quarter.
- In connection with the sale of Power Solutions, the Company recorded a pre-tax gain of $5.2 billion which is reported in discontinued operations.
About Johnson Controls:
Johnson Controls is a global leader creating a safe, comfortable and sustainable world. Our 105,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions and integrated infrastructure that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities in 150 countries. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. We are committed to helping our customers win everywhere, every day and creating greater value for all of our stakeholders through our strategic focus on buildings. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.
Johnson Controls International plc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Johnson Controls International plc has made statements in this communication that are forward-looking and therefore are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements in this document other than statements of historical fact are, or could be, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In this communication, statements regarding Johnson Controls' future financial position, sales, costs, earnings, cash flows, other measures of results of operations, synergies and integration opportunities, capital expenditures and debt levels are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "should," "forecast," "project" or "plan" and terms of similar meaning are also generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Johnson Controls cautions that these statements are subject to numerous important risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond Johnson Controls' control, that could cause Johnson Controls' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others, risks related to: any delay or inability of Johnson Controls to realize the expected benefits and synergies of recent portfolio transactions such as the merger with Tyco and the spin-off of Adient, changes in tax laws (including but not limited to the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act), regulations, rates, policies or interpretations, the loss of key senior management, the tax treatment of recent portfolio transactions, significant transaction costs and/or unknown liabilities associated with such transactions, the outcome of actual or potential litigation relating to such transactions, the risk that disruptions from recent transactions will harm Johnson Controls' business, the strength of the U.S. or other economies, changes to laws or policies governing foreign trade, including increased tariffs or trade restrictions, mix and schedules, energy and commodity prices, the availability of raw materials and component products, currency rates and cancellation of or changes to commercial arrangements, and with respect to the disposition of the Power Solutions business, whether the strategic benefits of the Power Solutions transaction can be achieved. A detailed discussion of risks related to Johnson Controls' business is included in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Johnson Controls' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the 2018 fiscal year filed with the SEC on November 20, 2018, and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on May 3, 2019, which are available at www.sec.gov and www.johnsoncontrols.com under the "Investors" tab. Shareholders, potential investors and others should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and should not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this communication are made only as of the date of this document, unless otherwise specified, and, except as required by law, Johnson Controls assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update such statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include net mark-to-market adjustments, transaction/integration costs, restructuring and impairment costs, Scott Safety gain on sale, tax indemnification reserve release, environmental reserve, loss on extinguishment of debt, Power Solutions gain on sale (net of transaction and other costs), the impact of ceasing the depreciation/amortization expense for the Power Solutions business as the business is held for sale and discrete tax items. Financial information regarding organic sales, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted organic segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted free cash flow, adjusted free cash flow conversion and net debt are also presented, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Adjusted segment EBITA excludes special items such as transaction/integration costs, environmental reserve and Scott Safety gain on sale because these costs are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its business units. Management believes that, when considered together with unadjusted amounts, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and business trends of the Company. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure.
|
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net sales
|
$ 6,451
|
$ 6,282
|
Cost of sales
|
4,307
|
4,194
|
Gross profit
|
2,144
|
2,088
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(1,388)
|
(1,441)
|
Restructuring and impairment costs
|
(235)
|
-
|
Net financing charges
|
(119)
|
(95)
|
Equity income
|
62
|
55
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
464
|
607
|
Income tax provision
|
239
|
61
|
Income from continuing operations
|
225
|
546
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
4,051
|
258
|
Net income
|
4,276
|
804
|
Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
84
|
72
|
Less: Income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
-
|
9
|
Net income attributable to JCI
|
$ 4,192
|
$ 723
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$ 141
|
$ 474
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
4,051
|
249
|
Net income attributable to JCI
|
$ 4,192
|
$ 723
|
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
|
$ 0.16
|
$ 0.51
|
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
|
4.63
|
0.27
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$ 4.79
|
$ 0.78
|
Diluted weighted average shares
|
875.2
|
930.7
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
795.7
|
924.9
|
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|
(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net sales
|
$ 17,694
|
$ 17,217
|
Cost of sales
|
11,981
|
11,607
|
Gross profit
|
5,713
|
5,610
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
(4,284)
|
(4,250)
|
Restructuring and impairment costs
|
(235)
|
(154)
|
Net financing charges
|
(302)
|
(304)
|
Equity income
|
137
|
129
|
Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|
1,029
|
1,031
|
Income tax provision
|
394
|
314
|
Income from continuing operations
|
635
|
717
|
Income from discontinued operations, net of tax
|
4,598
|
841
|
Net income
|
5,233
|
1,558
|
Less: Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
147
|
134
|
Less: Income from discontinued operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
24
|
33
|
Net income attributable to JCI
|
$ 5,062
|
$ 1,391
|
Income from continuing operations
|
$ 488
|
$ 583
|
Income from discontinued operations
|
4,574
|
808
|
Net income attributable to JCI
|
$ 5,062
|
$ 1,391
|
Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations
|
$ 0.54
|
$ 0.63
|
Diluted earnings per share from discontinued operations
|
5.07
|
0.87
|
Diluted earnings per share *
|
$ 5.61
|
$ 1.49
|
Diluted weighted average shares
|
902.2
|
932.1
|
Shares outstanding at period end
|
795.7
|
924.9
|
* May not sum due to rounding.
|
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
|
(in millions; unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
September 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 3,685
|
$ 185
|
Accounts receivable - net
|
6,033
|
5,622
|
Inventories
|
2,050
|
1,819
|
Assets held for sale
|
95
|
3,015
|
Other current assets
|
1,179
|
1,182
|
Current assets
|
13,042
|
11,823
|
Property, plant and equipment - net
|
3,282
|
3,300
|
Goodwill
|
18,312
|
18,381
|
Other intangible assets - net
|
5,739
|
6,187
|
Investments in partially-owned affiliates
|
848
|
848
|
Noncurrent assets held for sale
|
59
|
5,188
|
Other noncurrent assets
|
1,787
|
3,070
|
Total assets
|
$ 43,069
|
$ 48,797
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
|
$ 521
|
$ 1,307
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
4,452
|
4,428
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
46
|
1,791
|
Other current liabilities
|
4,223
|
3,724
|
Current liabilities
|
9,242
|
11,250
|
Long-term debt
|
6,804
|
9,623
|
Other noncurrent liabilities
|
5,614
|
5,259
|
Noncurrent liabilities held for sale
|
-
|
207
|
Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI
|
20,363
|
21,164
|
Noncontrolling interests
|
1,046
|
1,294
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$ 43,069
|
$ 48,797
|
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in millions; unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Operating Activities
|
Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations
|
$ 141
|
$ 474
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
84
|
72
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
225
|
546
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
203
|
227
|
Pension and postretirement benefit income
|
(28)
|
(36)
|
Pension and postretirement contributions
|
(14)
|
(17)
|
Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received
|
73
|
(25)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
(121)
|
1
|
Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs
|
235
|
-
|
Other - net
|
75
|
33
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(355)
|
(347)
|
Inventories
|
32
|
(2)
|
Other assets
|
(33)
|
(71)
|
Restructuring reserves
|
(25)
|
(49)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(19)
|
321
|
Accrued income taxes
|
360
|
(24)
|
Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
|
608
|
557
|
Investing Activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
(123)
|
(201)
|
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
(3)
|
(9)
|
Business divestitures, net of cash divested
|
6
|
(13)
|
Other - net
|
16
|
13
|
Cash used in investing activities from continuing operations
|
(104)
|
(210)
|
Financing Activities
|
Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net
|
(5,163)
|
34
|
Stock repurchases
|
(4,122)
|
(56)
|
Payment of cash dividends
|
(233)
|
(241)
|
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
60
|
3
|
Employee equity-based compensation withholdings
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
Cash used in financing activities from continuing operations
|
(9,461)
|
(262)
|
Discontinued Operations
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(385)
|
170
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
12,733
|
(84)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(7)
|
(12)
|
Net cash flows provided by discontinued operations
|
12,341
|
74
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
14
|
(145)
|
Changes in cash held for sale
|
45
|
8
|
Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$ 3,443
|
$ 22
|
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(in millions; unaudited)
|
Nine Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Operating Activities
|
Net income attributable to JCI from continuing operations
|
$ 488
|
$ 583
|
Income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests
|
147
|
134
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
635
|
717
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income from continuing operations to cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
625
|
649
|
Pension and postretirement benefit income
|
(85)
|
(108)
|
Pension and postretirement contributions
|
(51)
|
(53)
|
Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received
|
6
|
(84)
|
Deferred income taxes
|
382
|
(78)
|
Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs
|
235
|
28
|
Gain on Scott Safety business divestiture
|
-
|
(114)
|
Other - net
|
108
|
71
|
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:
|
Accounts receivable
|
(494)
|
(454)
|
Inventories
|
(289)
|
(211)
|
Other assets
|
(62)
|
(245)
|
Restructuring reserves
|
(84)
|
(55)
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
(36)
|
268
|
Accrued income taxes
|
(179)
|
366
|
Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations
|
711
|
697
|
Investing Activities
|
Capital expenditures
|
(401)
|
(481)
|
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
(16)
|
(24)
|
Business divestitures, net of cash divested
|
12
|
2,101
|
Other - net
|
42
|
5
|
Cash provided by (used in) investing activities from continuing operations
|
(363)
|
1,601
|
Financing Activities
|
Increase (decrease) in short and long-term debt - net
|
(3,619)
|
(1,510)
|
Debt financing costs
|
-
|
(4)
|
Stock repurchases
|
(5,122)
|
(255)
|
Payment of cash dividends
|
(712)
|
(714)
|
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
|
(132)
|
(43)
|
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
|
111
|
39
|
Employee equity-based compensation withholdings
|
(26)
|
(38)
|
Cash used in financing activities from continuing operations
|
(9,500)
|
(2,525)
|
Discontinued Operations
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
117
|
567
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
12,580
|
(312)
|
Net cash (used in) financing activities
|
(35)
|
(3)
|
Net cash flows provided by discontinued operations
|
12,662
|
252
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
(24)
|
(84)
|
Changes in cash held for sale
|
15
|
13
|
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
$ 3,501
|
$ (46)
|
FOOTNOTES
|
1. Financial Summary
|
The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income from continuing operations before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net financing charges, restructuring and impairment costs, and the net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans. In the first quarter of fiscal 2019, the Company began reporting the Power Solutions business as a discontinued operation, which required retrospective application to previously reported financial information. As a result, the financial results shown below are for continuing operations and exclude the Power Solutions business.
|
(in millions; unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
Nine Months Ended June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Actual
|
Adjusted
|
Actual
|
Adjusted
Non-GAAP
|
Actual
|
Adjusted
Non-GAAP
|
Actual
|
Adjusted
Non-GAAP
|
Net sales
|
Building Solutions North America
|
$ 2,327
|
$ 2,327
|
$ 2,246
|
$ 2,246
|
$ 6,630
|
$ 6,630
|
$ 6,355
|
$ 6,355
|
Building Solutions EMEA/LA
|
922
|
922
|
926
|
926
|
2,707
|
2,707
|
2,748
|
2,748
|
Building Solutions Asia Pacific
|
691
|
691
|
681
|
681
|
1,932
|
1,932
|
1,864
|
1,864
|
Global Products
|
2,511
|
2,511
|
2,429
|
2,429
|
6,425
|
6,425
|
6,250
|
6,250
|
Net sales
|
$ 6,451
|
$ 6,451
|
$ 6,282
|
$ 6,282
|
$ 17,694
|
$ 17,694
|
$ 17,217
|
$ 17,217
|
Segment EBITA (1)
|
Building Solutions North America
|
$ 300
|
$ 310
|
$ 314
|
$ 318
|
$ 807
|
$ 822
|
$ 780
|
$ 798
|
Building Solutions EMEA/LA
|
101
|
103
|
96
|
98
|
258
|
261
|
242
|
247
|
Building Solutions Asia Pacific
|
98
|
98
|
97
|
97
|
240
|
240
|
242
|
242
|
Global Products
|
333
|
481
|
435
|
441
|
774
|
930
|
949
|
856
|
Segment EBITA
|
832
|
992
|
942
|
954
|
2,079
|
2,253
|
2,213
|
2,143