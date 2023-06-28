Johnson Controls to create new story at 6th CIIE

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls, a US-based smart building solutions provider and a five-time participant of the China International Import Expo, will again take part in the sixth CIIE this November, citing how the expo provides many opportunities for companies to access the Chinese market.

Booth of Johnson Controls at the fifth China International Import Expo (PRNewsfoto/CIIE)
Over the past five years, Johnson Controls has leveraged the CIIE to achieve significant growth. At each edition of the expo, the company introduced its latest products, which have been well-received by Chinese customers. These products have also played a pivotal role in transforming the company from a conventional product-service supplier into a provider of intelligent and sustainable solutions.

In addition, the company has established contacts with over 100 potential clients through the CIIE.

Through the expo, Johnson Controls has implemented its technologies, products, and solutions in green urban transformation projects across Chinese cities. This has not only provided the company with growth opportunities in China but also made it confident of further expanding its presence in the Chinese market.

"The expo allows us to have a comprehensive understanding of the demand in the Chinese market," explained Anu Rathninde, president of the Asia-Pacific region at Johnson Controls.

Apart from being an exhibitor at the expo, Johnson Controls also serves as a supplier of the heating, ventilation, air conditioning system, and building automation system for the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), the venue that hosts the annual expo.

This year, Johnson Controls will showcase its latest digital building solutions at the sixth CIIE. Its exhibition space will also be expanded to over 300 square meters.

"The increase in exhibition space shows our firm commitment to supporting China's low-carbon development through the platform of the CIIE," said Rathninde.

