Johnson Controls to Sell Residential and Light Commercial HVAC Businesses

Divestiture Advances Johnson Controls' Transformation into a Pure-Play Provider of Comprehensive Solutions for Commercial Buildings

Transaction Valued At $8.1 Billion; JCI Consideration of $6.7 Billion

Company Provides Preliminary 2024 Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Update

CORK, Ireland, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI) ("Johnson Controls" or the "Company"), the global leader in smart, healthy, safe and sustainable buildings, today announced it has reached a definitive agreement to sell its Residential and Light Commercial (R&LC) HVAC business in an all-cash transaction to the Bosch Group ("Bosch"). The transaction includes the North America Ducted business and global Residential joint venture with Hitachi, Ltd. ("Hitachi"), of which Johnson Controls owns 60% and Hitachi owns 40%. The total transaction is valued at $8.1 billion, and the Company's portion of the consideration is approximately $6.7 billion. As part of the transaction, Hitachi will retain certain ductless HVAC assets located in Shimizu, Japan.

Following the close of the transaction, the Johnson Controls portfolio will be substantially simplified with enhanced strategic focus, aligned with the Company's objective to be a pure-play provider of comprehensive solutions for commercial buildings. Johnson Controls delivers a unique value proposition to customers, with its unmatched service and digital offerings that improve commercial building efficiency and reduce operational costs through its OpenBlue digital platform. The transaction represents a significant portion of the Company's previously announced strategic evaluation of non-core product lines.

"We are pleased to have reached this pivotal milestone, which accelerates our transformation and positions Johnson Controls as a simpler, higher-growth company," said Johnson Controls Chairman and CEO George Oliver. "Johnson Controls is already benefiting from our transformation, which enables the unparalleled value proposition we provide to customers, and exposure to rapidly accelerating demand in the data center market and other key macro-economic tailwinds. We believe Johnson Controls is well-positioned for its next phase of growth to deliver enhanced, long-term value to shareholders."

Johnson Controls' R&LC HVAC business, which is reported in the Global Products segment, engineers and manufactures ducted and ductless HVAC equipment and components globally for both residential and light commercial applications. In fiscal 2023, the R&LC HVAC business generated approximately $4.5 billion in consolidated revenue. Following the close of the transaction, the R&LC HVAC business will continue to provide residential and light commercial HVAC products under the York and Hitachi brands as well as Coleman, Champion, Luxaire, Guardian, Evcon, TempMaster and others.

Christian Fischer, the deputy chairman of the board of management of Robert Bosch GmbH, said: "Johnson Controls' Residential & Light Commercial business has a consistent track record of excellence within the HVAC industry. Together with our future colleagues in the acquired business, we want to seize the huge opportunities offered by the market for the further growth of this new unit. The acquired entities will strengthen Bosch's Home Comfort Group in an extremely attractive segment and will become part of the Bosch core business."

Transaction Details and Use of Proceeds

The total consideration of approximately $6.7 billion to Johnson Controls includes approximately $4.6 billion for its North America Ducted business representing a multiple of 16.7x fiscal 2023 EBITDA and includes approximately $2.1 billion for its interest in the Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning joint venture representing a multiple of 7.5x fiscal 2023 EBITDA. The transaction is expected to be accretive to profit margins adjusted for the impact of equity income.

Net cash proceeds to Johnson Controls is expected to be approximately $5.0 billion after tax and transaction-related expenses.

Consistent with its capital allocation policy, Johnson Controls expects to pay down debt to the extent required to retain its investment grade rating with the remaining proceeds available to be returned to shareholders.

In conjunction with its ongoing transformation and this transaction, the Company has begun working on a comprehensive restructuring plan to minimize dilution post-close. The plan will utilize the work that has been done on functionalization over the past few quarters and leveraging a more streamlined business model focused on growing the Company's commercial buildings solutions franchise.

The transaction is expected to close in approximately 12 months, subject to required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The Company expects to report the operating results of the R&LC HVAC business in discontinued operations beginning in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2024.

Johnson Controls Fiscal Q3 2024 Earnings Update

Johnson Controls expects 2024 third fiscal quarter adjusted earnings per share to be slightly ahead of its previously issued guidance range. The Company will report third fiscal quarter earnings on July 31, 2024.

Advisors

Centerview Partners and Citi served as financial advisors to Johnson Controls, Simpson Thacher served as legal advisor, and Joele Frank served as investor relations advisor.

