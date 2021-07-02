Johnson Controls Welcomes Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework

MILWAUKEE, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), the global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today issued the following statement from Chief Sustainability, Government and Regulatory Affairs Officer Katie McGinty in response to the recent announcement that Congressional negotiators and the White House agreed to an infrastructure framework.

"Johnson Controls fully supports the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework and we encourage Congress and the White House to come together to pass this legislation. The inclusion of energy efficiency programs and infrastructure funding will significantly improve access to digital technologies, reduce carbon emissions, and save taxpayers money. This is a great first step to address climate change while creating jobs and growing our economy. We at Johnson Controls stand ready to support these initiatives with our efficient buildings equipment and our OpenBlue technology — a fully open architecture platform — that can drive 50 percent and more in improvement in energy efficiency and corresponding carbon emissions. We know that decarbonization of buildings is part of the solution as buildings represent some 40 percent of global emissions. Reducing energy waste from buildings also saves money, so there is every reason to accelerate action."