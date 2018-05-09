Johnson Controls wins contracts with Navistar and MAN Truck and Bus to support increasing electrical demands on fleets in North America and globally

Johnson Controls will supply absorbent glass mat (AGM) and flooded batteries under the Fleetrite ® brand to Navistar's three North American original equipment production plants and to the aftermarket through its more than 700 truck and bus dealerships. Johnson Controls' batteries are now the standard offering for Navistar's original equipment (OE) International ® models.

One of the leading international suppliers of commercial vehicles and transport solutions in Europe , Johnson Controls will supply AGM truck batteries to MAN Truck and Bus' European original equipment production plants and aftermarket service centers. To meet this demand, Johnson Controls is investing in new AGM manufacturing capabilities at its Hannover, Germany , plant.

Several recent trends in fleet operations, including new in-vehicle technologies and regulations, are increasing the electrical demands on fleets throughout the industry, requiring more capable batteries. For example, new anti-idling laws in Europe and North America aim to reduce fuel costs and emissions and have led the industry to seek new ways to power driver amenities during rest periods. By addressing all facets of increased electrification while vehicle engines are off, Johnson Controls' AGM batteries offer the same level of power to run important amenities without the fuel costs and emissions associated with idling. This could dramatically reduce up to 1 billion gallons of fuel consumed at a cost of around $3 billion and 11 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions currently generated from idling trucks in the U.S. annually today, according to Argonne National Laboratory estimates.

"As fleet technology continues to advance and anti-idling environmental regulations expand, batteries will play a critical role in delivering a more comfortable, safe and efficient driving experience for the truck and bus industries," said Petar Oklobdzija, group vice president and general manager of Original Equipment, Johnson Controls Power Solutions. "Our AGM batteries are engineered to address these demands – both today and in the future. Johnson Controls will continue to invest in our operations to support this growing industry and will work closely with our partners to deliver sustainable, innovative solutions."

The global commercial truck battery market is expected to grow nearly 7 percent between 2018 and 2020, to an anticipated volume of approximately 95 million batteries. With a focus on product innovation and sustainability as well as a global delivery footprint, Johnson Controls, the leader in AGM technology, is well-positioned to address these demands.

About Johnson Controls

Johnson Controls is a global diversified technology and multi-industrial leader serving a wide range of customers in more than 150 countries. Our 120,000 employees create intelligent buildings, efficient energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next-generation transportation systems that work seamlessly together to deliver on the promise of smart cities and communities. Our commitment to sustainability dates back to our roots in 1885, with the invention of the first electric room thermostat. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com or follow us @johnsoncontrols on Twitter.

About Johnson Controls Power Solutions

Johnson Controls Power Solutions is a world leader working in partnership with our customers to meet increasing market demands for energy storage on a global scale. We create the most advanced battery technologies for virtually every type of vehicle on the planet. Our employees develop, manufacture and distribute the smartest portfolio of lead-acid and lithium-ion technologies in the world. These technologies deliver uniquely sustainable, next-generation performance. We partner with our customers at every link in the supply chain, contributing to the communities we serve and the planet we share. For additional information, please visit http://www.johnsoncontrols.com/powersolutions or follow us @JCI_BatteryBeat on Twitter.

