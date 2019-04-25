Johnson Fistel Announces Class Action Suit against Indivior PLC (INVVY); Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

SAN DIEGO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Indivior PLC (Other OTC: INVVY) ("Indivior ") on behalf of all purchasers of common stock during the period between March 10, 2015 through April 9, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 24, 2019. If you wish to discuss this action, have any questions concerning this notice, or your rights or interests, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

The complaint charges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Indivior and its executives engaged in an illicit nationwide scheme to increase prescriptions of Suboxone Film; (2) Indivior illegally obtained billions of dollars in revenue from Suboxone Film prescriptions by deceiving health care providers and health care benefit programs; (3) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, Indivior would face felony charges; and (4) due to the foregoing, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

