Johnson Fistel Announces Class Action Suit against Sprint Corporation (S); Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information

SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) on behalf of all purchasers of common stock during the period between January 31, 2019 and April 16, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 21, 2019. If you wish to discuss this action, have any questions concerning this notice, or your rights or interests, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

The complaint charges that during the Class Period defendants misrepresented the number of net postpaid subscriber additions in its Form 10-Q for the period ending December 31, 2018. In a subsequent letter to the Federal Communications Commission, Sprint admitted that its Form 10-Q disclosures were "incomplete" and that the reported net subscriber increase included those offered "free lines".

