Johnson Fistel, Announces Investigations of FAT Brands Inc., Solid Biosciences Inc., and Grupo Televisa S.A.B.; Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

On or about October 23, 2017, FAT Brands Inc., (NASDAQ: FAT) ("Fat Brands") completed the Company's initial public offering. The Company successfully raised $12 Million through the sale of 2,000,000 of its shares to the public at $12.00 per share. However, since the IPO, Fat Brands stock has imploded, on April 20, 2018, the stock closed at $6.32.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether Fat Brands filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to recent stock offerings contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including former employees and others, or if you purchased Fat Brands shares in the IPO and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Solid Biosciences Inc.

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Solid Biosciences Inc. (''Solid Biosciences '' or the ''Company'') (NasdaqGS: SLDB) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased Solid Biosciences securities (1) in Solid Biosciences 's initial public offering on or about January 25, 2018; or (2) on the open market from January 25, 2018 through March 14, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period'').

On or about January 26, 2018, Solid Biosciences completed the Company's initial public offering. The Company successfully raised $125 Million through the sale of 7,812,500 of its shares to the public at $16.00 per share. However, since the IPO, Solid Biosciences stock has imploded, on April 20, 2018, the stock closed at $12.48, after reaching $33.74 on March 2, 2018.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Solid's lead drug candidate, SGT-001, had a high likelihood of causing adverse events in patients; (2) The company misled investors regarding the toxicity of SGT-001; and (3) consequently, defendants' statements in the Registration Statement regarding Solid Biosciences' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading.

If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 29, 2018. If you wish to discuss this action, have any questions concerning this notice, or your rights or interests, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) from April 11, 2013 through January 25, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the lawsuit, defendants made materially false misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) Grupo Televisa executives engaged in an unlawful bribery scheme involving Fédération Internationale de Football Association ("FIFA") executives; (2) discovery of the foregoing conduct would likely subject Grupo Televisa to heightened regulatory scrutiny; and (3) Grupo Televisa lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 4, 2018. If you wish to discuss this action, have any questions concerning this notice, or your rights or interests, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson-fistel-announces-investigations-of-fat-brands-inc-solid-biosciences-inc-and-grupo-televisa-sab-investors-with-losses-encouraged-to-contact-firm-300634159.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

