Johnson Fistel, Announces Investigations of ShiftPixy, Inc., Micro Focus International plc, TrueCar, Inc., and Ulta Beauty, Inc.; Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm

On or About June 30, 2017, ShiftPixy, (NASDAQ: PIXY) ("ShiftPixy") completed the Company's initial public offering. The Company successfully raised $12 Million through the sale of 2,000,000 of its shares to the public at $6.00 per share. However, since the IPO, ShiftPixy stock has imploded, on April 20, 2018, the stock closed at $3.18.

Specifically, Johnson Fistel's investigation seeks to determine whether ShiftPixy Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission related to the stock offering contained untrue statements of material facts or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made therein not misleading.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including former employees and others, or if you purchased ShiftPixy shares in the IPO and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Micro Focus International plc

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against Micro Focus International plc ("Micro Focus)" (NYSE: MFGP).

On March 19, 2018, Micro Focus announced the resignation of its Chief Executive Officer and revealed that the Company was lowering its constant currency revenue guidance for the twelve months ending October 31, 2018. Following this news, shares of Micro Focus plunged.

If you have information that could assist in this investigation, including former employees and others, and are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

TrueCar, Inc .

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of TrueCar, Inc. ("TrueCar") (Nasdaq: TRUE) between February 16, 2017 and November 6, 2017 ("Class Period").

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) that the United Services Automobile Association ("USAA") had been planning significant changes to its website that would have a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA; (2) that USAA made significant changes to its website that would have a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA; (3) that the changes to USAA's website maintained by TrueCar caused a material adverse effect on the volume of purchases generated by USAA; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TrueCar's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On November 6, 2017, TrueCar issued its third quarter 2017 financial results and reported third-quarter revenue of only $82.4 million. During the conference call that followed, the Company attributed the unexpected sales miss, in part, to the fact that its channel partner USAA had undergone a significant website redesign which impacted traffic and close rates. Following this news, TrueCar's shares fell more than 35%.

If you purchased shares of TrueCar between February 16, 2017 and November 6, 2017, or if you purchased shares of TrueCar in connection with the Company's May 2017 secondary public offering at $16.00 per share , and are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NasdaqGS: ULTA) from March 30, 2016 through February 23, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Ulta Beauty investors under the federal securities laws. Ulta operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The Company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories.

According to the lawsuit, defendants during the Class Period made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Ulta Beauty was engaged in the widespread practice of repackaging returned cosmetics and re-shelving them alongside unblemished products to sell at full retail price; and (2) as a result, Ulta Beauty's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Shareholders have until May 1, 2018, to petition the court for lead plaintiff status.

If you purchased shares of Ulta Beauty between March 30, 2016 through February 23, 2018, or if you are an Ulta Beauty shareholder that has held shares in the Company continuously since at least March 30, 2016 , and are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

