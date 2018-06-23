Johnson Fistel Announces Investigations of Veevo Instruments Inc., Insys Therapeutics, Inc., TAL Education Group and Newell Brands Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal and state securities laws on behalf of former stockholders of Ultratech, Inc. ("Ultratech"). Former investors, who held shares of Ultratech and received Veevo Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ: VECO) ("Veevo ") shares resulting from the takeover, might have certain legal options.

If you held shares of Ultratech and received Veevo shares resulting from the takeover, and you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or by phone at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (INSY)

Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of the federal and state securities laws by Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSY) ("Insys") and certain of its officers.

Last year, a Securities Class Action Complaint was filed on behalf of those who purchased securities of Insys between May 7, 2015 and March 15, 2017. The complaint alleges that Defendants sought to conceal the Company's declining revenues from Subsys, its exclusive source of revenue, in the face of intense regulatory scrutiny and resulting withdrawal of Insys's primary customers – third-party government payers and private insurance companies. On June 12, 2018, Judge Paul A. Crotty denied Insys's motion to dismiss.

If you have held Insys shares continuously before May 7, 2015 , you may have standing to hold Insys harmless from the damage the officers and directors caused by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are an Insys shareholder continuously holding shares before May 7, 2015 , and are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

TAL Education Group (TAL)

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of TAL Education Group (NYSE: TAL) ("TAL").

A Securities Class Action Complaint was filed on behalf of those who purchased securities of TAL between April 26, 2018 and June 13, 2018. According to the lawsuit, throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company overstated its net income; (2) the Company's net income was deteriorating; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about TAL's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On June 13, 2018, Muddy Waters website published a report alleging that TAL has been fraudulently overstating its profits since at least the fiscal year 2016. On this news, shares of TAL Education fell from a close of $45.65 on June 12, 2018, to a close of $38.74 on June 15, 2018.

Shareholders have until August 17, 2018 , to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your capability and right to share in any recovery doesn't entail that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL)

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Newell Brands Inc. ("Newell") (NYSE: NWL) common stock during the period between February 6, 2017 and January 24, 2018, inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the lawsuit, during the Class Period, defendants made materially false and misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse information regarding Newell's business and prospects. Specifically, defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose the following adverse facts, among others: (i) the Company's retail channel was loaded with extremely high levels of unsold Newell product; (ii) contrary to defendants' representations, the build-up of Newell inventory in the retail channel was due to Company-specific rather than macroeconomic reasons; (iii) as a result of the unusually high levels of unsold inventory in the retail channel, Newell was exposed to a heightened risk that it would experience slower sales growth in future periods; and (iv) undisclosed managerial and cultural differences in the legacy Newell and Jarden businesses had created significant internal discord that was having a material adverse effect on the Company's operating performance. As a result of defendants' failure to disclose this adverse information, the price of Newell common stock was artificially inflated during the Class Period to more than $55.00 per share.

Shareholders have until August 20, 2018 , to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your capability and right to share in any recovery doesn't entail that you serve as a lead plaintiff. There is no cost or obligation to you.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Newell continuously holding shares before February 6, 2017 , you may have standing to hold Newell harmless from the damage the officers and directors caused by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

