Johnson Fistel Continues Investigation into Super Micro for Potential Violations of Securities Laws

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating whether Super Micro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) or any of its executive officers or others violated securities laws by misrepresenting or failing to timely disclose material, adverse information to investors. The investigation focuses on investors' losses and whether they may be recovered under federal securities laws.

What is Johnson Fistel investigating? On August 27, 2024, Hindenburg Research issued a report regarding Super Micro, highlighting a number of concerns regarding the company's accounting practices and corporate governance. Allegations include improper revenue recognition and the rehiring of executives previously involved in accounting scandals.

According to the short report, "Less than three months after settling with the SEC for $17.5 million, Super Micro began rehiring top executives who were directly implicated in the accounting scandal, based on litigation records and interviews with former employees." Hindenburg Research also highlighted issues related to Super Micro's dealings with related parties. The report states that Super Micro's CEO, Charles Liang, has brothers who control suppliers Ablecom and Compuware, which have received $983 million over three years. These relationships, described as circular, involve transactions that are not fully disclosed and pose risks to revenue recognition and reported margins, according to Hindenburg.

Super Micro's integrity was further questioned regarding its transactions with sanctioned countries. Despite a guilty plea for exporting banned components to Iran in 2006 and assurances of compliance with U.S. export bans to Russia following the Ukraine invasion, the report suggests that exports to Russia have increased, potentially violating sanctions.

Following this news, the company's stock price dropped by 4.5% in mid-day trading on August 27, 2024.

