Johnson Fistel Investigates Claims on Behalf of Five Below, Inc. (FIVE) Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, PLLC is investigating potential derivative claims on behalf of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) concerning alleged breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of state and federal law by certain officers and directors.

Background of the Investigation

According to a previously filed shareholder class action, on July 16, 2024, Five Below, Inc. disclosed that comparable sales had declined 5.0% year-over-year. The Company further announced reduced expectations for fiscal second-quarter 2024 sales, projecting revenue between $820 million and $826 million and an anticipated 6%–7% decrease in comparable sales. The same announcement also revealed the sudden departure of the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer.

Following these disclosures, Five Below and certain of its executives were named as defendants in a federal securities class action lawsuit alleging that they failed to disclose material adverse information to investors during the class period. The court overseeing that action recently denied the Company's motion to dismiss in part, allowing significant portions of the case to proceed.

Johnson Fistel's investigation focuses on whether Five Below's board of directors and senior management failed to properly oversee the Company's operations and disclosures, permitted misleading statements regarding financial performance and sales trends, and exposed the Company to substantial legal, financial, and reputational harm.

