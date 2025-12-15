Johnson Fistel Investigates Claims on Behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) Shareholders

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating potential derivative claims on behalf of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) regarding alleged fiduciary breaches tied to undisclosed medical cost trends.

The related class action covers February 5, 2025 through July 23, 2025.

What Should Shareholders Do?

If you are a current Molina shareholder and have continuously held your shares before February 5, 2025 and continue to hold your shares, you may have standing to pursue derivative claims on behalf of the Company. For more information please visit our website at: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/molina-healthcare-moh/

Background of the Investigation

According to the class action allegations, Molina and its executives allegedly failed to disclose adverse information regarding:

Higher-than-expected medical service utilization;





A gap between premium pricing assumptions and actual costs;





The likelihood of reduced fiscal 2025 guidance.

These revelations allegedly caused substantial stock declines.

Johnson Fistel's investigation examines whether Molina's board failed to oversee internal controls, permitted misleading disclosures, and exposed the Company to litigation and reputational harm.

