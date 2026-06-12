Johnson Fistel Investigates Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) on Behalf of Investors

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fistel, PLLP is investigating Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) on behalf of investors who suffered losses and whether those losses may be recoverable under federal securities laws.

Datavault Investors: Contact Johnson Fistel

If you purchased Datavault securities and suffered losses on your investment, you are encouraged to contact Johnson Fistel to learn more about the investigation.

Click Here to Join the Investigation

For more information, contact Jim Baker at [email protected] or (619) 814-4471.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

Background of the Investigation

On October 31, 2025, Wolfpack Research published a short report concerning Datavault AI Inc. The report alleged, among other things, that Datavault was a "stock promotion" that relied on misleading press releases and "empty claims" concerning artificial intelligence, quantum computing, Web 3.0, and data monetization.

Wolfpack further alleged that Datavault's press releases were filled with promotional buzzwords that did not reflect the Company's actual business operations. The report also questioned the activity on the Company's blockchain marketplace, alleging that Datavault's platform had virtually no trading activity. In addition, Wolfpack raised concerns regarding Datavault's leadership and affiliations, including alleged connections involving a convicted felon.

Following publication of the Wolfpack report, Datavault's stock price declined.

In light of these allegations, Johnson Fistel is investigating whether Datavault complied with federal laws. If you suffered losses, or are a long-term holder of Datavault stock, contact Johnson Fistel.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP | Top Law Firm – Securities Fraud & Investor Rights

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, Georgia, Idaho, and Colorado. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder litigation involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other violations of state and federal law.

Johnson Fistel has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services. In 2024, the firm recovered approximately $90,725,000 for investors.

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices. This press release may be considered a promotional communication. The attorney responsible for this communication is Frank J. Johnson.

Contact

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

James Baker, Investor Relations

(619) 814-4471

[email protected]

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