Johnson Fistel Investigates Potential Fiduciary Breaches in Electronic Arts $210/Share Go-Private Deal

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, PLLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to an investor group ("the Group") comprised of PIF, Silver Lake, and Affinity Partners.

Background:

On September 28, 2025, Electronic Arts entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement") pursuant to which the Company will be acquired by the Group. Under the Merger Agreement, each issued and outstanding share of EA common stock (other than certain excluded shares) will be converted into the right to receive $210 per share in cash at the effective time of the merger (the "Merger Consideration"). The Board has unanimously approved the Merger Agreement and resolved to recommend that EA stockholders approve the transaction.

If you own Electronic Arts shares and believe this proposed deal grossly undervalues your investment, please consider joining our investigation. To participate or learn more you can click or copy and paste the following link to join this investigation: https://www.johnsonfistel.com/investigations/electronic-arts-inc/

If you are a shareholder of EA and interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ([email protected]) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

About Johnson Fistel, PLLP

Johnson Fistel, PLLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices across the U.S., representing both individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, including foreign investors who purchased on U.S. exchanges. In 2024, the firm was ranked among the Top 10 Plaintiff Law Firms by ISS Securities Class Action Services, having recovered more than $90 million for investors. For more information, visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com/.

Attorney advertising.

Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Johnson Fistel, PLLP, has paid for the dissemination of this promotional communication, and Frank J. Johnson is the attorney responsible for its content.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, PLLP

James Baker

501 W. Broadway, Suite 800

San Diego, CA 92101

(619) 814-4471 | [email protected]

https://www.johnsonfistel.com/

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, PLLP