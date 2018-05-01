Johnson Fistel Investigates the Buyouts of ILG, Inc., Financial Engines, Inc. and DCT Industrial Trust Inc.; Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

ILG, Inc.

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of ILG, Inc. (NASDAQ: ILG) breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) ("MVW"). ILG, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional vacation services in the United States and internationally.

On April 30, 2018, ILG announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with MVW. Under the terms of the agreement, ILG shareholders will receive $14.75 in cash and 0.165 shares of MVW common stock for each ILG share.

The investigation concerns whether the ILG board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for ILG shares of common stock.

Nationally recognized Johnson Fistel is investigating whether the proposed deal price represents adequate consideration, especially given Wall Street analysts' projections for ILG future earnings growth.

Financial Engines, Inc.

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of Financial Engines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGN) ("Financial Engines") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Hellman & Friedman.

On April 30, 2018, Financial Engines announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Hellman & Friedman. Terms of the deal call for shareholders to receive $45.00 per share for each share of Financial Engines stock they own.

The investigation concerns whether the Financial Engines board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for Financial Engines shares of common stock.

DCT Industrial Trust Inc .

Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP has launched an investigation into whether the board members of DCT Industrial Trust Inc. (NYSE: DCT) ("DCT Industrial") breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc. ("Prologis"). DCT Industrial is a leading real estate company specializing in the ownership, development, acquisition, leasing, and management of bulk-distribution and light-industrial properties in high-demand distribution markets in the United States.

On April 29, 2018, DCT Industrial announced that it had signed a definitive merger agreement with Prologis. Under the terms of the agreement, DCT shareholders will receive 1.02 Prologis shares for each DCT share they own. Shareholders will be subject to the future price fluctuation of Prologis' stock price.

The investigation concerns whether the DCT Industrial board failed to satisfy its duties to the Company shareholders, including whether the board adequately pursued alternatives to the acquisition and whether the board obtained the best price possible for DCT Industrial shares of common stock; especially given Wall Street analysts' projections for DCT Industrial's future revenue and earnings growth.

