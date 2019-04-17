Johnson Fistel, LLP Announces Investigations of LogMeIn, Inc., Stamps.com Inc. and Applied Optoelectronics, Inc.; Long Term Investors Encouraged to Contact Firm

SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims against the following companies:

LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGM) [click here to join this action]

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) [click here to join this action]

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) [click here to join this action]

LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM)

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by LogMeIn, Inc. ('' LogMeIn'') (NASDAQ: LOGM) and certain of its officers.

Last year a securities class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of LogMeIn from March 1, 2017 through July 26, 2018, (the "Class Period"). According to the lawsuit, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) LogMeIn's business practices had negatively impacted renewal rates for certain of its services; and (2) as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term shareholder of LogMeIn continuously holding shares before March 1, 2017 , you may have standing to hold LogMeIn harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action] . There is no cost or obligation to you.

Stamps.com Inc. (STMP )

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by Stamps.com Inc. ("Stamps.com") (NASDAQ: STMP) and certain of its officers.

A securities class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Stamps.com from May 3, 2017, and February 21, 2019, (the "Class Period"). The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's financial results depended on the manipulation of a USPS reseller program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (ii) as a result, the Company's business was unsustainable, and its financial results were highly misleading.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Stamps.com continuously holding shares before May 3, 2017 , you may have standing to hold Stamps.com harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)

Shareholder Rights Law Firm Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential violations of federal and state laws by Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) ("Applied Optoelectronics") and certain of its officers.

A securities class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Applied Optoelectronics from July 13, 2017 through August 3, 2017, (the "Class Period"). The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) a major customer was reducing its purchases of Applied Optoelectronics'40G receivers; (2) the loss of this major customer's business would have a severe negative impact on Applied Optoelectronics' financial performance; and (3) as a consequence, Applied Optoelectronics' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you are a long-term shareholder of Applied Optoelectronics continuously holding shares before July 13, 2017 , you may have standing to hold Applied Optoelectronics harmless from the alleged harm caused by the officers and directors of the Company by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing.

If you are interested in learning more about your legal rights and remedies, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) at 619-814-4471. If you email, please include your phone number.

Additionally, you can [click here to join this action]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York, and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com

SOURCE Johnson Fistel, LLP

Related Links

http://www.johnsonfistel.com

