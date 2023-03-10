Johnson Fitness & Wellness Opens 17 New Stores in Texas

Latest expansion serves Texas home and commercial fitness market

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis., March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Fitness & Wellness (JFW), the world's largest specialty fitness retailer and the retail division of Johnson Health Tech, announced today that it is opening 17 retail stores, as well as a commercial sales and service division, throughout Texas. Major metro markets include Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio, Texas.

Johnson Fitness & Wellness Logo

The 17 new stores will occupy former MyFitnessStore.com retail locations in the communities of Arlington, Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Friendswood, Frisco, Houston, Lewisville, Plano, San Antonio, Southlake, and Spring, Texas.

"We are thrilled to enter one of the largest home and commercial fitness markets in the U.S. to expand our premium offerings to new customers," said Bob Zande, President of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. "The experienced team we have assembled share the same passion as Johnson Fitness & Wellness for providing a customized shopping experience, along with a high level of service and support, to our customers."

JFW has built a team of more than 60 tenured fitness consultants and operations staff to support the expansion. With an average of 15 years of specialty fitness experience in Texas, they are the perfect addition to the JFW retail team.

The Texas leadership team includes Craig Lewin, who will manage the Texas retail division as Executive Vice President, and Lorne LaPorte, Regional Commercial Manager, who will manage the JFW Texas commercial team. Three JFW distribution centers in Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio will support operations, logistics, and customer support for the new markets.

"As the demand for home and commercial fitness continues to rise throughout Texas, my team and I are proud to be part of the JFW family serving up the best product, experience, and support for our customers in even more ways than before," said Craig Lewin, Executive Vice President of Johnson Fitness & Wellness.

The new Texas retail locations increase the number of Johnson Fitness & Wellness stores to 114 in the U.S. and another 364 stores globally. Each store offers a deep assortment of premium fitness and wellness equipment, including Matrix Fitness, Vision Fitness, Horizon Fitness, and other brands. JFW Commercial Fitness provides fitness solutions across hospitality, corporate, medical, multi-housing, gym and fitness centers, and education markets nationwide.

About Johnson Fitness & Wellness

Johnson Fitness & Wellness (JFW) is the retail division of Johnson Health Tech Retail, Inc. JFW is the world's largest specialty fitness retailer with more than 475 stores worldwide and counting. Each JFW retail outlet offers the strongest assortment of fitness products and brands, including Matrix Fitness, Vision Fitness, and Horizon Fitness. The stores are staffed by experienced fitness consultants who help customers find the perfect product to achieve their fitness goals. Customers have access to a wide assortment of personal fitness and wellness equipment, including treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, home gyms, and accessories. To learn more, visit johnsonfitness.com.

About Johnson Health Tech

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is among the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including Matrix Fitness, Vision Fitness, and Horizon Fitness. The company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for both commercial and residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes, and strength training equipment. JHT's global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with Johnson Heath Tech Retail, global product development, marketing, and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.

Media Contact:

Geetha Kerlin

(917) 596-0004

[email protected]

SOURCE Johnson Fitness & Wellness