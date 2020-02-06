Johnson Health Tech Receives International Service Excellence Award

The judging criteria for the International Service Excellence Awards is aligned with the International Customer Service Standard (ICSS), which provides a comprehensive and practical framework to assist organizations in delivering consistently high levels of service. This standard, based on the balanced scorecard methodology, reviews organizations to determine if the customer is the focus of the business and how that is supported through culture, processes, procedures, training, hiring practices, and daily actions.

"Today's businesses and consumers demand outstanding customer service, and the CSIA seeks to recognize those organizations that are rising to the challenge," said Christine Churchill, Founder and CEO of the Customer Service Institute of America. "Through our audit process it became very clear that Johnson Health Tech is investing in the tools, processes and people needed to be highly responsive and support their global customers in exceptional ways."

"We aren't working to just become the world's largest fitness equipment supplier, but the very best. And part of that goal is a commitment to delivering the industry's best customer service," said Kyle Schweitzer, Global Director of Customer Service for Johnson Health Tech. "And while we will never stop working to improve the experience for all of our customers across the many channels and countries we serve, this award helps validate that we are focusing on the right things. Our customers are and will continue to be at the very heart of everything we do."

"We know that designing and delivering an outstanding customer experience starts with products that are easy to service and easy to own," said Rich Derks, Vice President of Quality and Customer Experience for Johnson Health Tech North America. "We pride ourselves in designing products for serviceability and leveraging state-of-the-art manufacturing techniques to ensure quality. This award is a testament to our hard-working assembly, installation, service and store employees who continuously strive to exceed customer expectations."

About Johnson Health Tech www.johnsonhealthtech.com

Johnson Health Tech, Inc. (JHT), Taiwan, is among the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness equipment manufacturers and is home to some of the most respected brands in the fitness industry, including: Matrix, Vision, and Horizon. The company manufactures a wide assortment of fitness equipment for both commercial and residential use, including treadmills, elliptical trainers, exercise bikes and strength training equipment. JHT's global management headquarters is based in Taichung, Taiwan, with global product development, marketing and engineering based in Cottage Grove, Wis.

About Customer Service Institute of America www.serviceinstitute.com

The Customer Service Institute of America (CSIA) is the professional body of choice for customer service leaders across the US. The Institute has the exclusive North American rights to distribution the International Customer Service Standard (ICSS) and certify Organizations against the Standard.

