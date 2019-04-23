Johnson Institutional Management Changes Name To Johnson Asset Management

CINCINNATI, April 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Institutional Management (a division of Johnson Investment Counsel), today announced that effective immediately it is changing its name to Johnson Asset Management. Earlier this year, Johnson Investment Counsel unveiled a new brand that clarifies how the company serves their clients through four primary divisions: Johnson Wealth Management, Johnson Family Office Services, Johnson Trust Company, and now Johnson Asset Management.

"Our name has changed, but our investment team along with our disciplined investment approach to building portfolios remains the same," said Jason Jackman, CFA, President and Chief Investment Officer. "We believe our new brand gives us a contemporary appearance while better reflecting who we are and the services we offer to the institutional marketplace."

Johnson Asset Management is a top-rated investment management firm focused on both investment grade fixed income and domestic equity securities. The firm's primary objective is to deliver clients a high quality portfolio designed to outperform the market with comparable volatility while providing stability - especially during periods of economic or market stress.

"The name change to Johnson Asset Management showcases our ability and commitment to serving a diverse client base within the institutional market," said Fred Brink, CFA, Managing Director. "This is an exciting time for our firm as we remain focused on serving our clients with strong fixed income and equity market expertise, while continuing to expand our investment partnerships across the country."

With over $3.2 billion in institutional assets under management, Johnson Asset Management is an independent investment management firm that has been managing institutional assets since 1976. The firm has historically offered both investment grade fixed income and high quality domestic equity solutions for institutional investors including: Taft-Hartley plans, public funds, corporations, foundations, endowments, insurance plans, higher education and other nonprofit organizations. The firm also offers the same institutional expertise in the form of competitively priced mutual funds to RIAs, wire houses, and independent broker dealers.

