Johnson Matthey taps Kebotix's AI capabilities to enhance digital strategy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and LONDON, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Matthey (JM), a global leader in sustainable technologies and Kebotix , a U.S.-based technology platform company for new chemicals and materials, today announced an agreement to explore developing the next generation of coatings for catalytic converters.

The project will support JM's digital strategy, and help to bring the London-headquartered company to the forefront of digital R&D. Kebotix's lab-of-the-future AI capabilities has the potential to enhance JM's digital transformation in the chemical industry.

The collaboration will seek to discover innovative methods to increase the efficiency of experiments leading to the optimisation of catalytic converter coating formulations. Reducing the number of experiments is expected to lead to faster improvements. Scientists can use the predictions as a virtual catalyst design lab and validate their design choices to avoid spending unnecessary experimental resources on suboptimal designs. The project will employ Kebotix's ChemOS™ Pro technology, developing machine learning models via the company's proprietary active learning optimisation algorithms.

The new partnership will build on JM's commitment to deliver science-led solutions that reduce emissions from industry and vehicles. JM's technologies have averted over 40 tons of pollutants from entering the air every minute for the past half-century.

"Joining forces with Kebotix strengthens JM's long-standing commitment to create a cleaner and healthier world developing cost competitive next generation catalyst solutions." said Chris Bennett, JM's Technology Director. "We hope this opportunity to advance catalytic design by reducing greenhouse gases and other environmentally damaging pollutants leads to other opportunities to tap into Kebotix's AI, ChemOS Pro and entire innovative portfolio."

Kebotix, headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., also subscribes to the principle that controlling emissions at the source is an essential part of improving air quality.

"Our tools will learn from Johnson Matthey's institutional data and use the lessons learned to predict better-performing catalysts," said Christoph Kreisbeck, Kebotix chief commercial officer. "Kebotix's AI will augment JM's current approach by providing new ideas for better designs that will enable JM scientists to develop higher-performing products."

About Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, we improve the performance, function and safety of our customers' products and in 2020 we received the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark, given to companies that derive more than 50% of revenues from environmental solutions. Our science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet's natural resources. Today more than 15,000 Johnson Matthey professionals collaborate with our network of customers and partners to make a real difference to the world around us.

About Kebotix

Kebotix transforms discovery and development of breakthrough chemicals and materials for the 21st century, adding certainty to science by using today's most advanced artificial intelligence, machine learning and robotics. By automating the scientific method using a proprietary closed-loop R&D process to predict and produce new chemistries, Kebotix's digital platform empowers lab researchers. Myriad positive results include increased ROI and time-to-market being accelerated from years to mere months. From smarter windows and greener packaging to cleaner pigments and safer pesticides, Kebotix creates materials for a new age of innovation and a better, more sustainable place to live. For more information, visit www.kebotix.com .

