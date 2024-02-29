Johnson O'Keefe Welcomes Family Law Attorney Anne Hinds

Distinguished Florida Attorney Combines Generations of Legacy with Unwavering Advocacy Passion and commitment to serving others and her community

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- For Anne Hinds, family law isn't just a practice; it's a legacy woven into the very fabric of her being. Her priority is putting clients first. Born into a family of legal eagles for generations, her passion for justice runs deep, evident in her decades-long career vigorously advocating and protecting her clients rights in Florida's all facets of family matters.

Experience Etched in Every Case: Since 1992, Anne has honed her craft in the crucible of countless courtroom battles. From intricate property divisions to sensitive child custody arrangements, her extensive litigation experience ensures your case is in the hands of a seasoned warrior. Judges across the state recognize her unparalleled expertise, regularly recommending her to those seeking unwavering representation.

A Fierce Advocate in Your Corner: Anne isn't just a legal tactician; she's a passionate champion for her clients. With a blend of sharp intellect and fierce dedication, she fights tirelessly to protect your rights and secure the best possible outcome. When navigating the emotional turmoil of family law, you need an advocate who not only understands the law but also empathizes with your struggles. Anne is that advocate who cares and fights for each and every client and their family.

A Bridge Across Borders: Her reach extends beyond Florida's sunny shores. Licensed to practice in both Florida and Colorado, Anne can seamlessly guide clients navigating legal complexities across both states. This unique advantage offers exceptional flexibility and expertise, regardless of your geographical location. Anne's firm has the resources and office locations in both states.

Beyond the Courtroom: While Anne's dedication to her clients shines brightest in the courtroom, her commitment to justice extends beyond the legal arena. She actively mentors young lawyers, volunteers her time for pro bono work through Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach, and advocates for impactful legal reforms. This unwavering dedication to her community further underscores her character and values.

Choosing Anne Hinds means choosing:

Generations of legal legacy:

Unparalleled litigation experience:

Fierce and zealous advocacy and unwavering empathy:

Borderless expertise:

Commitment to community and justice:

Anne Hinds is more than just a family law attorney; she's your trusted advisor, your unwavering advocate, and a champion for families across generations and borders.

More About Anne Hinds:

Anne Hinds is a renowned Florida family law attorney with extensive litigation experience. Licensed in both Florida and Colorado, she offers clients unparalleled expertise and dedication, consistently exceeding expectations and delivering exceptional results. Anne's passion for justice extends beyond the courtroom, evident in her commitment to pro bono work and community service.

