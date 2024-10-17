Johnson Pope LLP, Ensures Continued Client Service After Crane Collapse During Hurricane Milton

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns LLP, is relieved to report that all personnel are safe following the unfortunate collapse of a construction crane onto our St. Petersburg office during Hurricane Milton. Despite the damage to our St. Petersburg office, we remain fully operational and committed to providing uninterrupted legal services to our valued clients.

Hurricane Milton caused widespread damage throughout the region, including the collapse of a crane near our office building on 1st Avenue South in St. Petersburg. Thankfully, there were no injuries, as all our attorneys and staff were unharmed due to the building being closed for hurricane preparation. We are grateful for the swift response of city services, local authorities, and building management, all of whom have helped our firm navigate this challenging time.

Johnson Pope LLP, has taken immediate steps to accommodate our displaced attorneys and staff. We have activated our contingency plans, which include remote work setups and temporary office spaces, to ensure there is no disruption to client services. Our team remains fully accessible through phone, email, in-person, and virtual meetings, and we are committed to maintaining the high standard of service our clients expect.

"Our priority is the safety of our team and ensuring that our clients continue to receive the legal support they need, especially during this challenging time," said Darryl Richards, Managing Partner at Johnson Pope LLP. "While our physical office was impacted, our operations will not be. We have systems in place to continue all ongoing matters and consultations without delay."

We will continue to monitor the situation closely and update our clients and the community as we work through the recovery process. Johnson Pope LLP, would like to extend our thoughts to all those affected by Hurricane Milton and express our gratitude to those who have offered us assistance and support during this time.

For any inquiries or concerns, please contact us at 813-666-1635 or [email protected]. We appreciate the support of our clients and the community as we navigate this recovery period together.

About Johnson Pope LLP

With over 50 years in business, Johnson Pope LLP is a full-service law firm and a trusted leader in legal services. We offer extensive expertise across a wide range of practice areas, including healthcare, business law, real estate, and commercial litigation. Our team of seasoned attorneys is committed to providing personalized and strategic legal solutions to clients throughout Florida. We take pride in delivering exceptional client service and achieving successful outcomes. For more information, visit jpfirm.com.

