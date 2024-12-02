Johnson Pope Relocates to First Central Tower in St. Petersburg Following Hurricane Milton Damage

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns, LLP, a leading full-service law firm, is pleased to announce that as of January 1, 2025, we will relocate to First Central Tower (Truist Tower), located at 360 Central Avenue, Suite 500, St. Petersburg, FL. This move ensures our clients and community will continue to have seamless access to our legal services as we adjust to circumstances following Hurricane Milton.

Hurricane Milton caused significant damage to our previous building at 490 1st Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL., including a crane collapse that has rendered the property unusable. The future of that structure remains uncertain, but Johnson Pope remains steadfast in our commitment to delivering exceptional service. Our new location in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg provides a convenient, temporary space for all of 2025 while decisions about rebuilding are made.

"We are thrilled to transition to First Central Tower, which brings our team closer to many of our clients' homes and businesses," said Evelyn Delgado, COO, CFO of Johnson Pope. "This move not only reinforces our dedication to serving our clients but also highlights our resilience as a firm in adapting to unforeseen challenges."

Key Details About Our Relocation:

New Address (Effective December 1, 2024): First Central Tower (Truist Tower), 360 Central Avenue, Suite 500, St. Petersburg, FL.

The new location will serve as Johnson Pope's temporary office space for at least one year while evaluating long-term plans.

The move ensures Johnson Pope continues to offer robust legal services across our 12 practice areas without disruption.

Johnson Pope is proud to remain a part of the vibrant Tampa Bay community, serving individuals, families, and businesses with dedication and professionalism. We look forward to welcoming clients to our new St. Petersburg office and continuing our mission to provide exceptional legal representation.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit our website at www.jpfirm.com or contact us directly at 727-999-9900.

About Johnson Pope

Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns, LLP is a full-service Florida law firm with offices in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater. With a strong reputation for legal excellence and community involvement, Johnson Pope offers personalized solutions across a broad range of practice areas.

