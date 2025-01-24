Johnson Pope Welcomes Adam D. Kravatz to Its Healthcare Practice Group

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns, LLP is excited to announce that Adam D. Kravatz has joined the firm as an associate in its Healthcare Practice Group, further solidifying the firm's reputation as a leader in delivering exceptional legal services to clients in Florida and beyond.

Based in the St. Petersburg office, Adam brings a dynamic background in healthcare law, corporate governance, mergers and acquisitions, and data privacy. Known for his ability to tackle complex legal challenges, Adam supports clients across industries, including healthcare, private equity, and technology, providing practical guidance tailored to their unique needs.

Adam's legal journey has been marked by his strategic approach to transactions and his understanding of regulatory landscapes. Before joining Johnson Pope, Adam served as General Counsel for a health information technology provider, where he navigated high-value acquisitions and business integrations in the senior living sector. His collaborative approach and focus on delivering actionable results have earned him a reputation as a trusted advisor in high-stakes legal matters.

Adam holds a J.D. from Northwestern University School of Law, where he completed an accelerated two-year program, and a B.A. in Anthropology, cum laude, from the University of Florida. He is admitted to the Florida Bar and is a Certified Information Privacy Professional/U.S. (CIPP/US), reflecting his knowledge of data privacy regulations critical in today's legal landscape.

"Adam's arrival is a testament to our firm's growth and commitment to expanding our healthcare practice," said Darryl Richards, Partner at Johnson Pope. "His innovative thinking and ability to deliver meaningful solutions align perfectly with our mission to serve clients at the highest level."

As Johnson Pope continues to grow, the addition of talented professionals like Adam ensures the firm remains at the forefront of legal excellence, offering robust solutions for today's ever-changing business environment.

About Johnson Pope

Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns, LLP is a full-service law firm with offices in Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater. The firm serves a diverse range of clients, offering strategic legal counsel and innovative solutions across industries, including healthcare, real estate, and corporate law.

