Johnson Pope Welcomes Lauren Taylor to Its Tax Team

TAMPA, Fla., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP is pleased to announce that Lauren Taylor has joined the firm as a Partner. Lauren focuses her practice on complex tax and estate planning, trust and estate administration, and related corporate, partnership, and real estate matters. Lauren's clients include high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners and closely held businesses, charitable organizations, private foundations, personal representatives, and trustees.

Lauren Taylor

"Lauren is a great addition to our Trusts and Estate Planning practice group. She has unparalleled experience in developing complex estate plans, and she significantly enhances the firm's plan for continued growth in the Tampa Bay region," says Darryl Richards, managing partner.

Lauren's practice includes domestic and international estate planning, wealth preservation and business succession planning, probate and trust administration and litigation, private foundations and tax-exempt organizations, federal estate, gift, and generation-skipping transfer taxation, modification and termination of irrevocable trusts, post-mortem estate planning, and premarital and post-marital agreements.

Lauren frequently speaks and writes on trust and estates related topics. She has been cited in the Trust & Estates Florida Bar treatises, Practice Under the Florida Probate Code, and Litigation Under the Florida Probate Code. She is also a member of the Florida Fellows Institute of the American College of Trusts and Estates Counsel (ACTEC).

Established in 1973, Johnson Pope remains committed to delivering the highest quality legal services to our clients.

For more information about Johnson Pope Bokor Ruppel & Burns, LLP, and its comprehensive range of legal services, visit https://www.jpfirm.com.

SOURCE Johnson, Pope, Bokor, Ruppel & Burns, LLP