Johnson Reaches More Than Two Million Viewers in Series Premiere, New Episodes Seen Sunday Nights at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Bounce

Johnson becomes the most-watched half-hour series launch in Bounce history.

Johnson is a dramedy that focuses on life-long best friends, all of whom share the same last name, centering around their intriguing and sometimes complicated journey of love, friendship, heartbreak and personal growth. The series is produced in partnership with Cedric The Entertainer and Eric Rhone's A Bird & A Bear Entertainment and Deji LaRay (The show's creator) and Thomas Q. Jones' Midnight Train Productions. Johnson's ensemble cast is led by D.L. Hughley, LaRay (Bosch, Greenleaf), Jones (P. Valley, Luke Cage), Philip Smithey (Switched At Birth, The Rookie), and Derrex Brady (NCIS, First).

Bounce premieres new episodes of Johnson Sunday nights at 8:00 p.m. ET, with a primetime play for the west coast at 12 Midnight ET/9:00 p.m. PT. They are added to Bounce's streaming service Brown Sugar on Monday mornings.

Source: Nielsen Live+SD. P2+ average delivery across 6 plays on Bounce (8p, 8:30p, 11p, 11:30p on 8/1/21 and 2p, 2:30p on 8/2/21, and 11p, 11:30p on ION). Data compared to L+SD data for all Bounce original premieres back to 2013. Reach based on a 1 minute qualifier.

